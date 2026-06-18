State-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner elevates guest comfort and experience with pioneering in-flight entertainment, premium seating, and signature Saudi hospitality.

Sfeer loyalty program members will receive Best Offer Guarantee, exclusive benefits and rewards.

Offers convenient onward connections for passengers travelling to Dubai and soon-to-be-announced routes across Asia.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia- Riyadh Air, the Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today celebrated the inauguration of its 3rd official destination, starting daily service connecting Riyadh and Dubai, operated on one of its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The daily service, flight RX243, scheduled for departure from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH) at 14:05 with arrival at Dubai Airport (DXB) at 17:00, marking a major milestone in the airline's evolution and continuing to build a new era of travel and connectivity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This vital route, which commences operations today, strengthens the airline's mission to connect Saudi Arabia with major global and regional hubs and deliver a world-class travel and logistics experience. Riyadh Air’s first two 787 Dreamliners arrived in Riyadh on June 5, followed by a third on June 7 – with the delivery schedule of more aircraft continuing to help the airline reach its goal of connecting the Kingdom to 100 destinations by 2030.

Ticket purchases can be made through the Riyadh Air App, Riyadh Air website at riyadhair.com, or through preferred travel providers and platforms. Guests are also invited to become ‘Founding Members’ of the airline’s loyalty program, Sfeer, ensuring a Best Offer Guarantee and free Wi-Fi while earning rewards from their very first flight.

The daily flights between Dubai (DXB) and Riyadh (RUH) will operate on the schedule:

Flights RUH to DXB on RX0243: (All times local)

Depart RUH at 14:05

Arrive DXB at 17:00

Flights DXB to RUH on RX0244: (All times local)

Depart DXB at 18:30

Arrive RUH at 19:20

Riyadh Air's new daily service connecting Dubai (DXB) and Riyadh (RUH) reinforces one of the Middle East's strongest bilateral commercial relationships. This strategically important corridor addresses the immense demand for business and leisure travel between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the Dubai–Riyadh route ranked as the 7th busiest international corridor globally in 2025, according to OAG. This new service bolsters significant economic ties while offering greater connectivity and choice for travelers."

As Saudi Arabia’s capital and commercial centers, Riyadh offers guests new opportunities for business engagement and access to its modern attractions, vibrant entertainment, and burgeoning economic landscape. This enhanced connectivity enables visitors to conveniently explore the distinct appeal and opportunities of both capital cities. The service also positions Riyadh as a key transport hub, offering convenient onward connections for passengers travelling from Dubai to global destinations such as London, Manchester, and soon-to-be-announced routes across Asia.

Premium Comfort and Style

Riyadh Air's new 787-9 Dreamliners offer a four-class configuration – Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy – each designed to deliver exceptional comfort and cutting-edge technology. This includes, for a truly personalized audio experience, Bluetooth audio connectivity and traditional physical audio jacks available at every seat, across all classes. Business Elite and Business share a fully flat-bed 1-2-1 layout, with AC Power USB-C and USB-A charging and immersive high-fidelity sound delivered directly into the headrests. Premium Economy's 2-3-2 layout