The SCV (Smart Compact Van) features a strong external family feeling, highlighted by its bold and robust front bumper. The interior has also been fully redesigned, based on principles of ergonomics and flexibility.

Developed from real-world usage insights, the Smart Compact Van redefines cabin space to deliver greater functionality and value. Central to this concept is the introduction of a new passenger seat design, with: Flexiseat, a modular seat for one passenger, which can be folded to increase load volume of 0,5 m³ Modutable, a content which can be added, in option, on the Flexiseat to transform it into the ideal support for a mobile office or a dining table for a well-deserved break. This optional feature can be added at any stage of the vehicle’s lifecycle.



The flexibility of the new vehicle is further confirmed by its powertrain offering: a new BEV engine with a range of up to 270 km, among the best within the Stellantis Pro One lineup three internal combustion engines (two diesel and one petrol), all paired with a manual transmission (automatic for Turkish Market) a new mild-hybrid version available from next year



• By combining innovative features with an accessible price point, the Smart Compact Van is designed to support not only the private customer, but also fleet renewal, SMEs and new businesses, improving productivity across a wide range of professional applications.

• Citroën Berlingo FIRST, Fiat Doblò EASYPRO, Opel Combo START, PEUGEOT Partner ACTIVE: four brands united under a version fully focused on the needs of professionals who rely on their vehicle on a daily basis, prioritizing practicality, comfort and cost efficiency.

• Order intake is scheduled to open in December, with market launch planned by early 2027.

TURIN, Stellantis Pro One has unveiled the new version set to expand its Compact Van family — the best-selling range within Stellantis globally and the undisputed leader in Middle East and Africa Region, where it commands a 73.2% market share (YTD April 2026).

Citroën Berlingo FIRST, Fiat Doblò EASYPRO, Opel Combo START, Peugeot Partner ACTIVE: these are the names given to a unique Smart Compact Van version, fully tailored to the needs of professional drivers.

As explained by Eric Laforge, STELLANTIS Pro One Global Senior Vice President: “Being a leader implies a great responsibility — Excellence is expected by the customers, including those yet to be won. This is why, listening closely to their feedback, we have developed a rational, comfortable and modular vehicle, delivering original solutions that are a real Unique Selling Proposition”.

While retaining the same core architecture, the exterior now features a large, distinctive front bumper designed to enhance vehicle protection. Inside, the door panels and dashboard have been completely redesigned to optimize space usage and control ergonomics.

At the heart of the new Compact Van is the introduction of a breakthrough standard feature — the Flexiseat — a unique solution in the segment that delivers greater space, enhanced functionality and increased value for professional users.

Flexiseat is a modular passenger seat that can be folded to increase cargo volume. It can be complemented by the “Modutable”, providing a practical support for a mobile office or dining table. A global first, available exclusively on this version, further reinforcing Stellantis’ long-standing ability to evolve its commercial vehicles in line with customer needs.

The new version also offers a range of additional innovative features, including:

• Moduconsole, an instantly removable central console, easy to be stored in the cargo area, with cupholder and a closed storage, which can be adapted to each usage (little tools, tablet, smartphone and charger, documents...)

• Dashbox, a dashboard equipped with two closed storage compartments and a cup holder

• Drive Drawer, an under-seat storage drawer to store some notebooks, laptop or tablet in discrete area

• Moduwork, a configuration with a central third seat, enabling up to three occupants on board. When not needed, the central seat can be transformed to enhance functionality: it integrates a closed storage compartment and can be combined with a passenger seat and foldable table, or enable load-through capability for transporting long items.

Luca Marengo, Head of Product and Innovation at Stellantis Pro One, explains: “This new Smart Compact Van makes no compromises on capability. It offers the same core specifications as the base version, enhanced by the addition of the standard Flexiseat, which define a new paradigm in the cabin functionality delivering more space, more functionality and greater value to the customer. Furthermore, upgrade options can be added at any stage of the vehicle lifecycle, further demonstrating the flexibility that has always characterized Stellantis vehicles, designed around customer needs.”

Exterior and interior dimensions remain unchanged, with two available lengths, payload capacity ranging from 750 kg to 1 ton, and load volume from 3.3 to 4.4 cubic meters.

In selecting the powertrains, Stellantis has been once again guided by customer feedback, adopting a multi-energy strategy aimed at facilitating the transition to electrification while ensuring accessibility. At the core of the lineup is the new 100% electric powertrain delivering a range of 270 km — among the best in its category. The offer also includes three internal combustion engines (two diesel and one petrol) with manual transmission, alongside a mild-hybrid version to be introduced next year.

All of this will be offered at a highly accessible price point, lower than the rest of the range for both combustion and BEV engines, thanks to economies of scale and a strong focus on cost efficiency.

The new Smart Compact Van therefore stands out as a solution designed around customers who prioritise daily, functional use, while also embodying the heritage of the individual brands within the Stellantis Pro One family:

CITROËN Berlingo First is a comfortable and accessible van, focused on ease of use and practicality, placing professional comfort at its core

FIAT Doblò EasyPro is a rational, no-nonsense work vehicle engineered to deliver maximum value to professional customers in the simplest possible way

OPEL Combo Start offers practical, reliable solutions — a hardworking and dependable partner built on robustness

PEUGEOT Partner Active is an agile and professional work tool, combining essential efficiency with distinctive design appeal

The new Smart Compact Van, built on direct customer input, is a vehicle that combines work functionality with onboard comfort, distinctive features with controlled running costs. It therefore stands as the right tool to embrace challenges, especially from new and increasingly aggressive competitors in a strategic segment where Stellantis has always been competing for leadership.

About Stellantis Pro One

Stellantis Pro One is the global business unit dedicated to commercial vehicles, combining the strength of Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands to serve professional customers worldwide. With over 21,000 dedicated sales and service points, it offers one of the most comprehensive van and pick-ups product portfolio on the market place. A major contributor to Stellantis’ performance, Stellantis Pro One focuses on providing customer-centric solutions while remaining committed to the company’s environmental strategies. Its Stellantis CustomFit program delivers personalized vehicle conversions through both factory-integrated options and a qualified partner network, supporting a wide range of professional uses.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

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