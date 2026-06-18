Prime Hills Developments has announced the launch of its latest mixed-use destination, Prime Plaza Mall October, a commercial, hospitality, medical, and administrative development with total investments of approximately EGP 2.5bn.

The project forms part of the company’s expansion strategy to deliver integrated developments supported by the highest standards of operation and management. Gomaa Marouf, Chairman of Prime Hills Developments, said the company’s decision to forge strategic partnerships with leading construction, facility management, and operations firms was driven by the exceptional location of Prime Plaza 6 October on the Central Axis, one of the city’s most prominent and dynamic corridors.

He explained that the project benefits from a highly strategic position overlooking the Monorail Station and connecting directly to the area's key roads and transportation routes. This prime accessibility enhances its investment appeal and strengthens its potential to become a landmark destination for commercial, administrative, medical, and hospitality uses.

Speaking during the project’s launch press conference, Marouf said, “We were committed to creating a development that combines a strategic location, contemporary design, and professional operations, ensuring long-term investment value and maximizing occupancy and operational performance. We have also carefully selected specialized partners for each component of the project to deliver a fully integrated experience that meets international standards.”

He further revealed that Prime Hills Developments is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy, with plans to expand into several high-potential destinations across West Cairo and the North Coast. The company is also actively evaluating new investment opportunities that align with the evolving needs of Egypt’s real estate market and emerging investment trends.

Mohamed Awad Habib, Chief Commercial Officer of Prime Hills Developments, described Prime Plaza Mall October as a key addition to the company’s growing portfolio of mixed-use developments, reflecting its commitment to creating integrated projects that generate sustainable value for both investors and end users.

He noted that the project spans over a total area of 5,520 sqm and features a ground floor plus six upper levels, offering a carefully curated mix of hospitality suites, retail spaces, medical clinics, and administrative offices. Unit spaces start at 24 sqm, while flexible payment plans begin with an 8% down payment and extend over periods of up to 150 months.

According to Habib, the company is targeting project delivery within 36 months of launch, in line with its commitment to efficient execution and timely completion.

Habib added that the mall was master-planned by ADC Architecture and Design Consultants to create a dynamic mixed-use destination that seamlessly integrates retail, administrative, medical, and hospitality components within a professionally managed environment.

He said, “Prime Plaza October enjoys a unique location on the Central Axis, surrounded by a high-density residential catchment area, which significantly enhances its ability to attract both customers and investors. Moreover, the strategic partnerships we have established with leading management and operations companies will directly contribute to the project’s quality, strengthen its investment returns, and achieving strong occupancy levels from day one.”

As part of the launch event, Prime Hills Developments signed a number of strategic agreements with leading companies specializing in management and operations. In the healthcare segment, the company partnered with Tashawer Healthcare Management Consultancy to manage and operate the project’s medical facilities, ensuring best-in-class healthcare services and operation standards.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Samir, Chairman of Tashawer Healthcare Management, said that the partnership with Prime Hills Developments stems from a shared vision to establish an integrated medical ecosystem built on advanced operation and healthcare standards.

Samir noted that Tashawer will focus on attracting a distinguished group of doctors and specialized medical entities, while implementing the highest levels of quality management for healthcare facilities. This will ensure a superior experience for both physicians and patients, and further reinforce the project’s position as a leading medical destination in West Cairo.

In parallel, Prime Hills Developments signed an agreement with Gloria Hotels & Resorts to manage and operate the project’s hospitality component.

Hesham Mourad, Executive Vice President of Gloria Hotels & Resorts, said that the Egyptian market is experiencing strong and growing demand for professionally managed serviced apartments and hotel units, positioning the project as a highly attractive investment opportunity.

He explained that the involvement of an international hospitality brand within the development significantly enhances service quality, supports higher occupancy levels, and improves investment returns, while ensuring the application of global hospitality standards and delivering a seamless, high-quality guest experience.

On the operational side, the company has appointed Brain 2 Fact to manage the project’s operations.

Eng. Diya Boulos‏, ‏Founder of Brain 2 Fact‏, said the company will implement a comprehensive operation framework based on strategic planning of the project’s commercial mix and the use of modern technologies in facilities management, aligned with international standards.

Boulos added that Brain 2 Fact will collaborate with WEFIX UAE as the facilities management consultant, explained that the primary objective from day one is to preserve the asset’s investment value and maximize returns for owners and investors through professional facilities and services management, ensuring long-term operation efficiency and sustainability.