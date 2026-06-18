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KAMPALA - The Ugandan and Kenyan currencies could strengthen in the next week to Thursday, while Zambia's may fall, and those of Ghana and Nigeria are expected to be broadly stable, traders said.
UGANDA
Uganda's shilling is seen trading with a firming tone, helped by a sharp slowdown in demand for hard currency from energy importers.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,645/3,655 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,765/3,775.
Energy importers and interbank players have cut back on their bids for foreign currency after global oil prices eased on the U.S.-Iran peace deal, one trader said.
"The momentum is on the firming side in the short term," he said, adding the shilling could strengthen to 3,600 against the dollar in the coming days.
KENYA
Kenya's shilling could post modest gains on optimism over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in the wake of the U.S.-Iran peace deal.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 129.45/55 per dollar on Thursday, little changed from last week's close of 129.40/55.
Kenya is heavily dependent on the Middle East for fuel imports via government-to-government supply deals.
ZAMBIA
Zambia's kwacha is likely to be under pressure next week as local appetite for hard currency has picked up.
On Thursday commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 18.05 per dollar, weaker than 17.54 a week earlier.
"There is increasing (dollar) demand coming from imports of fuel, fertilizer and mining equipment. Dollar supply also seems to have slowed down," a trader said.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expected to be little changed, supported by the central bank's continued interventions and mining-sector dollar inflows.
LSEG data showed the cedi trading at 11.15 to the dollar, compared to 11.00 a week earlier.
At the most recent central bank FX auction bids of about $295 million were submitted against a planned offer size of $130 million. However, the central bank allotted about $291 million, satisfying nearly the entire demand at the auction.
"These interventions, together with FX inflows from the mining sector, are expected to cool off FX demand," said Bertrand Baazeng, a trader at Absa Bank Ghana.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's naira is also forecast to be steady, helped by overseas buying of local assets.
The naira was quoted at 1,358 to the U.S. currency on the official market on Thursday, compared with 1,359 a week earlier.
The currency was changing hands at 1,403 to the dollar in street trading.
"I expect the same rate band of between 1,350 to 1,360 naira next week," a trader said. "We are seeing some (FX) sales from international banks to buy securities."