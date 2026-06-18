99.5% of eye-health-related cases are linked to disease rather than injury

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Insurance Company – Daman, part of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, is reinforcing its commitment to long‑term health outcomes through its prevention‑focused approach, with insights highlighting eye health as a key area where early detection and proactive management can make a meaningful impact.

Analysis of claims data highlights eye health as a significant area of healthcare utilisation, with insights indicating that up to 7 in 10 people may be living with undiagnosed eye conditions, particularly among diabetic populations. Around 99.5% of eye-health-related cases are linked to disease rather than injury, with conditions such as diabetes, cataract and dry eye syndrome among the key contributors. The findings reinforce the importance of routine monitoring, early detection, and proactive management to help prevent complications and support long-term vision health.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Insurance Company – Daman, said, “Our role extends beyond coverage to supporting healthier lives over the long term. By using data to anticipate health risks and identify where earlier intervention can make the greatest difference, we are able to support more proactive, effective care, helping members maintain their quality of life and avoid more complex health challenges over time.”

The insights align with global health perspectives, with the World Health Organization noting that a significant proportion of vision impairment is preventable or treatable when identified early. Regular eye screening is particularly important for individuals living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, where early detection can help reduce the risk of long-term complications. Retinal imaging and routine eye examinations play an important role in identifying changes early and supporting long-term vision health.

The insights also highlight key life stages where preventive care can have the greatest impact. Members aged 36 to 65 account for nearly half of all eye-health-related claims, with those aged 46 to 50 alone contributing 9% of total claims within this category, reinforcing the value of early screening and proactive management during these years. The data also highlights the close link between eye health and chronic conditions.

Abdalqader Alshawi, Acting Chief Health Officer at The National Insurance Company – Daman, added, “Regular eye examinations play a critical role in protecting long-term vision. Early screening allows clinicians to detect and manage conditions before they progress, particularly for people living with chronic diseases, where timely intervention can significantly reduce the risk of complications.”

Daman is translating these insights into targeted action, supporting early detection and awareness through its wellbeing initiatives, disease management programmes and health education efforts. As part of this, the insurer recently hosted a webinar, focused on recognising early signs of eye conditions and the importance of routine eye examinations.

As the UAE’s leading health insurer, Daman continues to support national priorities around preventive healthcare through initiatives that encourage earlier intervention, stronger health awareness, and more proactive management of chronic conditions, helping to support better long-term health outcomes across the community.

​​​​​​​About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

https://www.damanhealth.ae/

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

– A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae