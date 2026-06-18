"Nurturing local talent has always been a priority for Chalhoub Group. We strongly believe that the future of our industry, and of the UAE’s continued success, depends on our ability to invest in the next generation, empowering young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to thrive.



Through our partnership with the American University in Dubai, we aim to create meaningful pathways between education and employment, giving students direct exposure to the realities of the luxury retail sector while helping them develop future-ready capabilities, practical experience and professional networks.



We are particularly proud to support the growth of Emirati talent. By connecting academic learning with real-world industry insights, we hope to inspire and equip a new generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers who will contribute to shaping the future of the retail sector and driving the UAE’s knowledge-based economy forward.



This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to developing local talent, creating opportunities for young people to realize their potential, and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the communities we serve.”



Nasser Alblooshi - Managing Director of Chalhoub Group UAE

"The value of a degree is increasingly defined by its proximity to industry intelligence. The partnership with Chalhoub Group ensures that AUD’s academic rigor is directly informed by practical luxury retail operations, equipping our graduates with the specialized professional literacy required to lead in a volatile, hyper-competitive economy. Our long-term collaboration has already proven its value, with Chalhoub Group being a trusted destination for our alumni. We look forward to seeing our students helping drive the retail sector growth."

Dr. Kyle Long, President of the American University in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates— Chalhoub Group and the American University in Dubai (AUD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen talent development for the luxury retail sector in the UAE and the wider region.

The partnership highlights the role of the American University in Dubai (AUD) as a leading higher education institution in Dubai, recognised for its focus on experiential learning and the integration of academic programmes with professional practice. With over 2,395 active students enrolled each year across a wide range of disciplines including Business Administration, Architecture and Design, Engineering, Communication and Information Studies, International Studies and related fields, AUD contributes to a diverse and internationally oriented academic community.

For Chalhoub Group, the agreement is closely aligned with Vision 2033 “Bringing Horizons”, which places people development, wellbeing and the empowerment of future generations at the centre of its long-term priorities. It reflects the Group’s commitment to education as a driver of opportunity and sustainable growth for young people in the region.

The initiative connects academic learning with real-world experience, enabling students to develop the skills and awareness needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving retail, luxury and beauty landscape. By combining classroom learning with practical exposure, case study analysis and scenario-based thinking, it supports a clearer understanding of career pathways and the capabilities required for future professional roles.

Beyond its educational dimension, this partnership aims to contribute to a stronger talent pipeline for the UAE and the wider region, supporting the development of a workforce that is better prepared for the private sector and more closely aligned with the evolving needs of the vibrant local economy.

The partnership will be delivered through a structured roadmap designed to progressively deepen engagement and create meaningful pathways between education and employment.



Phase 1: Foundational Engagement

This phase, which will begin in September 2026 and run throughout the academic year, includes the following initiatives:

Internships for students from the Schools of Business Administration, Architecture and Design, Communication and Information Studies, International Studies and Engineering, offering hands-on exposure to business operations and project-based learning within a luxury retail environment.

Access to Chalhoub Group’s Apprenticeship Programme , providing structured learning within specific job families and a clearer understanding of career pathways.

Part-time employment opportunities , enabling students to combine academic learning with workplace experience and build practical skills.

Guest lectures and engagement sessions delivered by Chalhoub Group leaders, bringing real business insights and case studies into the academic environment.

Phase 2: Enhanced Collaboration

Building on Phase 1, the partnership will be further strengthened through a framework for longer-term initiatives, based on student needs and the evolution of the market, to strengthen alignment between academic programmes and evolving industry requirements.

About AUD

The American University in Dubai (AUD) has been offering a world-class American education in the UAE since 1995. With a diverse student body representing over 100 nationalities, AUD delivers globally recognized undergraduate and graduate degrees across fields including AI, Business, Engineering, Communication, Biology, Psychology, Architecture, Design, Education, and International Affairs. Our accomplished faculty combine academic excellence with real-world experience, preparing graduates who are highly sought after by employers worldwide. AUD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award bachelor's and master's degrees. AUD also holds prestigious accreditations such as AACSB, ABET, IAA, ACEJMC, and NASAD, among others.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP:

INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over seven decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. In its pursuit to excel as a hybrid luxury retailer, the Group has curated a portfolio of over 10 owned brands and strengthened its distribution and marketing expertise for over 400 international names across luxury fashion, beauty, jewellery, watches, eyewear, and art de vivre categories.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken to build a future where luxury dreams become reality bridging cultures and crafting memorable experiences for our consumers. Be it by constantly reinventing itself, committing to innovation, or embracing new technologies, the Group is shaping the future of luxury retail. It delivers seamless omnichannel experiences across more than 950 stores, online platforms, and mobile apps. Driving this innovation journey is The Greenhouse, the Group’s innovation hub, incubator, and accelerator for startups and emerging businesses, regionally and globally.

Chalhoub Group fosters a people-at-heart culture rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a workplace catalysed by forward thinking and future-proofing. Today, it brings together over 16,000 talented professionals across eight countries in the Middle East, with a presence in LATAM. Their collective efforts have earned the Group the Great Place to Work® certification in several markets.

Sustainability is at the core of the Group’s strategy, guided by a clear commitment to people, partners, and the planet. Chalhoub Group is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles, and to have pledged to reach Net Zero by 2040.