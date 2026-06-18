​​​​​Dubai: Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE’s premier automotive dealerships and official VinFast distributor, has launched a market-first ‘At Your Door’ Electric Vehicle (EV) charging service for VinFast customers, delivered through a strategic collaboration with PlusX Electric - a DEWA-approved EV Charging operator in Dubai.

This pioneering service significantly enhances charging convenience for both retail and fleet customers, further strengthening Al Tayer Motors’s commitment towards seamless, customer-centric electric mobility in the UAE, in line with the country’s 2050 Net Zero Goals.

“We are very excited to provide our customers with a market-first service aimed at making their EV ownership experience easy and convenient. Along with the class-leading 10-year or 200,000 kilometres limited warranty on VinFast vehicles and a 10-year unlimited kilometre battery warranty, the on-demand charging facility further strengthens the value proposition of the brand and helps overcome any range anxiety concerns for customers,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

The unique portable doorstep charger is accessible through a dedicated mobile app, enabling customers to register, book a charging session, track service delivery, and receive updates through a unified digital journey. This ensures a transparent, hassle-free, and premium EV ownership experience. The integrated digital platform reflects VinFast and PlusX Electric’s joint aim to simplify access to charging services and provide real-time service management for users.

In addition to on-demand ‘At Your Door’ charging, the collaboration also supports deployment of portable charging pods and mobile emergency charging, further enhancing accessibility for customers across urban, suburban, and fleet operations.

Retail lease customers benefit from complimentary doorstep charging fully integrated within lease rates, while retail customers can purchase flexible charging credit packages based on individual usage needs for VinFast vehicles. Customers also receive two complimentary EV charging-related roadside assistance callouts in the first year, bookable via the PlusX Electric app.

Al Tayer Motors provides sales and full after-sales support for VinFast vehicles across the UAE, ensuring customers benefit from a comprehensive and modern EV ownership ecosystem. Vehicles are available for purchase through www.altayermotors.com and via the Al Tayer Motors app.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European, American and Asian automobile manufacturers Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL across the UAE.



With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,800 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

For media enquiries, please contact: Sony Elias, Senior Public Relations Manager, Al Tayer Motors, Dubai, UAE. Email: selias@altayer.com

For more information, please visit https://www.altayermotors.com/vinfast/

Facebook.com/altayermotors; Instagram.com/altayermotors

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC — one of Vietnam’s largest private conglomerates — is a pure electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer with a mission to make EVs more accessible to all. Its current product lineup includes a range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of global growth by rapidly expanding its distribution and dealership network, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and focusing on key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Learn more about VinFast: https://me.vinfast.com/en