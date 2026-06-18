Dubai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced a multi‑year strategic partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Under this engagement, TCS will serve as the Club’s Digital Transformation Partner, delivering advanced solutions across fan engagement, club operations and its broader digital ecosystem.

Tottenham Hotspur is one of the United Kingdom’s most prominent football institutions, with a substantial and loyal fan base across the globe. Their UEFA Europa League victory in the 2024–25 season underscores their ambition to compete at the highest levels while continuing to innovate beyond the pitch.

As part of this partnership, TCS will leverage its industry‑leading capabilities in Salesforce and Cybersecurity to support Tottenham Hotspur’s digital operations. TCS will also enable advanced analytics and insights, while driving deeper Fan engagement, helping the Club harness data, modernize systems, and build a future‑ready digital platform.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer at Tottenham Hotspur said, "Our ongoing digital transformation at Spurs underpins our wider aims to deepen fan engagement and enhance user experiences across our growing range of digital touchpoints. We are delighted to be able to take a true industry leader in TCS on this exciting journey with us - their expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects with some of the world's biggest brands will be invaluable to us moving forward."

“We are delighted to partner with Tottenham Hotspur, a club with a rich legacy and a strong global fan following. This collaboration brings together their ambition to enhance fan experiences with TCS’ capabilities in building secure, scalable digital platforms. By combining data, technology, and design, we aim to help the Club deepen engagement with fans, create more connected and intuitive digital experiences across touchpoints”, said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Growth Markets.

"Sport and entertainment are becoming some of the most compelling proving grounds for real-world technological impact, and Tottenham are well placed to lead that charge. As a Spurs fan of many decades, I have watched this club build one of the most technologically ambitious stadiums on the planet. What this partnership with TCS represents is the next step: moving from world-class infrastructure to a genuinely connected ecosystem where digital innovation touches fan experience, operations, and performance intelligence in a coherent way. Come on you Spurs." said Phil Fersht, CEO and Founder of HFS Research

The partnership is a testament to TCS’ commitment to being a trusted innovation partner for leading businesses in the UK. With a 50-year presence, TCS works with over 200 of the nation’s top brands and recently committed to creating 5,000 new jobs across the UK in the next three years. The organisation holds a leadership position in software and IT services and has also been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK in an independent survey of CIOs from the largest IT spending organisations in the country.

About Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Tottenham Hotspur, founded in 1882 and based in North London, competes in the English Premier League and Women’s Super League. Playing at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, , they were the first 20th-century club to win the League/FA Cup Double and the first ever British club to win a major European trophy. Today, the Club has a multi-national squad of playing talent across its Men’s and Women’s teams, and a global fanbase of millions. For more details on the club, visit https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organisations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service. Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 590,000 employees across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centres across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today. TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment. TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

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