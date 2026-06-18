Dubai: e& UAE today announced it has awarded a contract to a strategic infrastructure partner to roll out the world’s first commercial mobile network using Upper 6GHz (U6GHz) 256TRX Giga-MIMO technology. Planned for commercial launch in the second half of 2026, the deployment marks a major step from technical validation to commercial readiness. It positions e& UAE at the forefront of 5G-Advanced evolution while laying the network foundations needed for the 6G era.



The deployment also supports the UAE’s national 6G roadmap led by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), strengthening the country’s role in advancing future connectivity technologies ahead of global 6G standardisation. It will also support broader use of the “Golden 6GHz Band” and enhance e& UAE’s long-term network evolution pathway towards IMT-2030 and 6G.



Marwan Bin Shakar, Chief Technology Officer at e& UAE, said:

“The commercial deployment of U6GHz 256TRX Giga-MIMO is a major step in e& UAE’s network evolution. It will enhance the 5G-Advanced experience for customers today while preparing the architecture needed for 6G. This investment supports the UAE’s ambition to be a leading hub for advanced digital infrastructure and future digital services.”



The network will use the U6GHz spectrum range of 6425–6775 MHz/ 350MHz, providing up to 350 MHz. This will be combined with 256TRX Giga-MIMO technology, which increases antenna capability at each site compared with standard 64TRX 5G configurations. The result is higher network capacity, more accurate beamforming, improved interference management and a better experience in high-traffic urban areas.



The technology is designed to deliver peak speeds of up to 10 Gbps downlink and 1 Gbps uplink. Its advanced beamforming capability also helps address coverage challenges usually associated with higher-frequency spectrum, supporting coverage levels comparable to existing 3.5 GHz C-band sites.



By moving U6GHz 256TRX Giga-MIMO from technical validation to commercial deployment, e& UAE is building the high-capacity network layers needed for next-generation digital services. These include AI-native networks, immersive experiences, industrial automation, smart-city services and future Integrated Sensing and Communication use cases.



Through this deployment, e& UAE aims to develop an evolutionary mobile network in the UAE, bringing fibre-like speeds over the air and supporting the country’s wider digital infrastructure goals.



About e& UAE

e& UAE is a leading AI-powered telco and digital enabler, building on five decades of network leadership to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity and customer-focused innovation for individuals, homes, businesses and government entities.



It combines fixed and mobile connectivity with digital platforms, AI-enabled solutions, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT and entertainment. Through this integrated approach, e& UAE helps enrich everyday life, enhance business performance and enable organisations to operate with greater agility, efficiency and resilience.



e& UAE supports the country’s digital economy by enabling smarter communities, connected industries and future-ready infrastructure. With a focus on customer experience, technology adoption and sustainable value creation, e& UAE continues to help people, businesses and communities thrive in a digital-first world.



Learn more at eand.ae/en