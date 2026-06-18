RIYADH / DUBAI: Unifonic, the region's leading AI-native CX Platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Ideem to establish a secure digital ecosystem for enterprises across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with next-generation, passwordless authentication.

Unifonic has established itself as a trusted partner to the region’s largest brands, enabling them to navigate the complexities of customer communication across telecom, conversational messaging, digital messaging and social media messaging channels. With the GCC organisations championing digital maturity potential, Unifonic strives to address the challenges associated with ‘authentication,’ which is emerging as one of the biggest hurdles in the customer journey.

Michael Falorni, Vice President - Growth and Business Development of Unifonic, said: “At Unifonic, we aim to provide solutions that facilitate seamless connection between businesses and their customers. By collaborating with Ideem, we are advancing this mission. Together we are creating a passwordless ecosystem for our clients that helps reduce friction, increase security, and build more trust with their users.”

By partnering with Ideem, Unifonic is enabling its clients to move away from the ‘password burden’ and the growing frustrations of SMS-based OTPs. This move enables businesses to offer a frictionless authentication experience, reducing the risks associated with traditional OTPs.

Toby Rush, CEO at Ideem, said: “Unifonic plays a pivotal role in driving customer engagement across the region. With broad local market insights and a clear understanding of friction points, the company can support clients by streamlining the customer journey. We are excited to collaborate with Unifonic and support them in strengthening the region’s enterprise landscape with passwordless authentication.”

Under the partnership, Unifonic and Ideem will launch a Zero-Trust approach in the GCC market to address challenges posed by traditional passwords and OTPs, which are vulnerable to phishing. As part of this approach, Ideem will deliver bank-grade security solutions originally designed for top-tier financial institutions via a simple software integration.

This move will benefit Unifonic’s clients at multiple levels. It ensures higher conversion rates by preventing users from dropping off due to password resets or OTP non-receipt. Similarly, it reduces fraud as cryptographic device binding makes takeovers nearly impossible. This approach will also contribute to reducing costs associated with password management and data breaches.

About Unifonic

Unifonic is the sovereign, AI‑native CX platform for emerging markets. Built on over 25 years of conversational AI R&D and nearly two decades of market experience, Unifonic powers agentic customer experiences across banking and financial services, retail and ecommerce, public sector, digital‑native industries and more—driving billions of interactions each year and touching virtually every consumer across the GCC.

About Ideem

Ideem specializes in next-generation authentication that eliminates the need for passwords. Its Passkeys+ technology offers bank-grade, Zero-Trust security with a focus on user simplicity. Learn more at useideem.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com