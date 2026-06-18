Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading services, has been named among the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain by Great Place To Work® Middle East, earning a place among the top 30 organizations across three recognized lists and marking another milestone in the Group’s efforts to strengthen its workplace culture across its growing international presence.

The recognition follows CFI’s Great Place To Work® Certification for the third consecutive year across three continents, covering its entities in Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, and the UAE. It is based on confidential employee feedback assessing workplace experiences across areas such as trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they create a For All™ workplace experience, where employees across different roles and backgrounds feel included and supported.

With more than 650 employees across 15+ locations worldwide, CFI places strong emphasis on building a culture that connects its teams and supports the Group’s long-term ambitions. The company focuses on creating an environment where employees have opportunities to grow, collaborate and contribute to its continued success.

Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, commented: “At CFI, our growth has always been driven by our people. A strong culture is not simply a priority; it is part of who we are and the foundation that guides how we grow. Being recognized across multiple countries reflects the efforts of our teams and the environment we have built together, where every role matters and every individual can make an impact and contribute to CFI’s future.”

Zarrin Baig, who leads People and Culture at CFI Financial Group, added: “Being named among the Best Workplaces™ is a proud achievement because it is shaped by the experiences and voices of our employees. Creating a positive workplace culture does not happen through initiatives alone; it comes from listening to our people and understanding what they need to succeed and thrive. It also means continuously improving and learning from feedback and always ensuring CFI remains a place where everyone feels motivated to do their best work”

Great Place To Work® identifies the Best Workplaces™ by analyzing companies’ workplace programs and surveying employees across the region about the key factors that create great workplaces for all. To be considered, companies must first be certified as a Great Place to Work®.

CFI’s commitment to maintaining a strong workplace culture is rooted in the Group’s belief that investing in its people strengthens the way it operates and the experiences it delivers to clients. This people-first approach supports the standards of service, performance and excellence that define CFI across the markets where it operates.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, Cairo, and Bogotá, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

By offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels, CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like FIBA WASL and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.