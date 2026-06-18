Dubai, UAE: Hotpack, a UAE-headquartered global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has announced a joint venture (JV) with HZ Corporation, a Malaysia-based manufacturer specialising in paper-based foodservice packaging.

The partnership, formalised through the establishment of HZP Eco Packaging, aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions across global markets. By combining the strengths of both companies, the venture will enhance manufacturing capabilities, support evolving customer requirements, and respond to growing demand for innovative and environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Managing Director and Group CEO of Hotpack, said: “We are happy to sign a pact with Malaysia’s industry major HZ Corporation. This is a major step in Hotpack’s journey toward building a truly global sustainable packaging ecosystem. With Hotpack’s expansive market presence across the Middle East and HZ Corporation’s footprint across Southeast Asia, the combined entity is positioned to capture significant demand across multiple high-growth regions.”

“This partnership brings together complementary strengths in manufacturing, innovation, and market access. By combining Hotpack’s operational scale and global distribution network with HZ Corporation’s expertise in paper-based foodservice packaging, we are creating a strong platform to deliver high-quality, certified sustainable solutions to customers across the world. It also supports our long-term vision of expanding access to practical and scalable alternatives that help businesses meet evolving sustainability requirements.”

Founded in Dubai in 1995, Hotpack has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations across 30 locations worldwide. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries and continues to invest in sustainable packaging technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and international expansion.

HZ Corporation is a Malaysia-based packaging manufacturer specialising in sustainable paper-based foodservice solutions, including paper cups, folding cartons, and other paper packaging products. The company has established a strong presence across Southeast Asia and serves a broad customer base in the foodservice sector. In addition to its paper packaging expertise, HZ Corporation is also involved in the development of dry molded fiber technologies for selected packaging applications, reflecting its broader commitment to sustainable packaging innovation.

Dato' Dr.Donald Yap, CEO of HZ Corporation, said: “This joint venture is the culmination of a shared belief that sustainable packaging must be both technologically advanced and commercially viable at scale. By pairing our manufacturing expertise and regional market access in Southeast Asia with Hotpack's global distribution network and brand equity, we are building an ecosystem that can meaningfully accelerate the shift away from plastic across multiple industries and geographies.”

“We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates for expanding the reach of high-quality paper-based packaging solutions into new markets. Together, we can support customers seeking reliable, certified alternatives that align with changing regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.”

Initial product commercialisation will target quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains, coffee brands, airlines, catering companies, and food delivery platforms—sectors facing mounting regulatory and consumer pressure to reduce dependence on plastic packaging.

The joint venture’s initial product portfolio will include paper cups, folding cartons, paper bags, and related foodservice packaging products designed to support businesses transitioning to more sustainable packaging formats. All products manufactured under the partnership are certified to internationally recognised standards, including FSC, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, BRCGS, and the SMETA 4-Pillar audit framework, with ECO Label certification for compostability where applicable.

The partnership also supports Hotpack’s ambition to strengthen its position as a leading global provider of sustainable food packaging solutions by expanding its presence in key international markets and enhancing access to innovative paper-based packaging products.

About Hotpack

Hotpack Packaging LLC, a subsidiary of Hotpack Holding and Investment Ltd, was established in Dubai, UAE in 1995 and has grown into one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of sustainable food packaging solutions. With a portfolio of over 4,500 products, operations in 30 locations globally, and exports to more than 100 countries, Hotpack serves a broad range of industries including foodservice, retail, catering, aviation, and hospitality. The company is committed to achieving 100% eco-friendly packaging by 2030.

About HZ Corporation

HZ Corporation is a Malaysia-based packaging manufacturer specialising in sustainable paper-based foodservice solutions, including paper cups, folding cartons, and dry molded fiber products. Operating through subsidiaries including HZ Paper Serviceware Sdn. Bhd. and the joint venture HZP Eco Packaging Sdn. Bhd., HZ Corporation serves regional and international markets with products certified to FSC, ISO, BRCGS, SMETA, and ECO Label standards. The company is actively expanding its dry molded fiber production capacity, with a target of five DMF machines operational by 2030.

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