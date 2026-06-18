Dubai, UAE – talabat, the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and TOD by beIN, MENA’s sports and entertainment streaming platform, have seen an unprecedented strong response to their latest partnership, with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign selling out in just five days across key markets in MENA, prompting an additional top-up to meet continued customer demand. The strong uptake reflects consumer appetite for experiences that make watching at home more enjoyable, bringing together premium live sports, food, and everyday needs in one seamless matchday experience.

Launched ahead of the Arab world’s biggest FIFA moment in history, the partnership brings fans closer to the tournament through TOD by beIN’s premium football coverage, while enabling talabat customers to enhance their matchday experience through the convenience of the talabat pro yearly subscription.

The strong uptake across multiple markets demonstrates the appetite for integrated entertainment and lifestyle experiences, particularly during major sporting moments. It also highlights how football continues to unite audiences across MENA, creating high-impact opportunities for brands that can connect with fans in relevant, timely and culturally resonant ways.

Moiza Saeed, Senior Director of Partnerships at talabat, said: “Football is deeply embedded in the way communities across MENA come together, and the response to this campaign reflects how important these shared moments are for our customers. Through our partnership with TOD by beIN, we are bringing premium sports entertainment closer to everyday life, making it easier for fans to enjoy the tournament alongside the convenience, food and moments that make matchdays special. The speed of adoption across markets has been incredibly encouraging, and we are proud to work with TOD by beIN to extend this experience to more customers across the region.”

John-Paul Mckerlie, VP Marketing at Sales at TOD by beIN, said: “The response to our partnership with talabat has been exceptional, reflecting both the region’s passion for football and the continued rise of streaming as the preferred way for fans to access premium live sports. At TOD by beIN, our focus is on giving fans seamless access to the matches and moments they love, and this campaign has shown the power of bringing digital-first sports entertainment together with the everyday rituals that make matchdays special.”

With demand surpassing expectations, the TOD by beIN and talabat partnership underscores the region’s readiness for a landmark FIFA season and the continued strength of football-led fan engagement across MENA. Across the UAE, Oman, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Qatar, football fans can enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026™ pass on TOD by beIN as part of their talabat pro yearly subscription, bringing together premium live sports streaming and everyday delivery convenience in one compelling regional activation.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.

About TOD by beIN

TOD by beIN brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD by beIN is also the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Turkish Super Lig, UEFA Europa League, FIFA World Cup 2026TM , Formula 1, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV