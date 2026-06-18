Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the completion of all works under the seventh phase of its Western Areas Road Improvement Project, marking another step in the country's efforts to enhance transport infrastructure and connectivity.

These include the development of permanent roads, construction of temporary roads, installation of traffic safety features, provision of parking facilities, and the implementation of infrastructure and landscaping improvements, said Ashghal in a statement.

The project forms part of Ashghal's wider strategy to improve road networks and infrastructure across the country, while addressing the needs of growing communities and strengthening access to public facilities and services in northern and western Qatar, it stated.

Hassan Al Naama, Project Engineer in the Western Areas Section of Ashghal's Roads Projects Department, said the project covered the areas of Al Sailiya, Al Gharrafa, Al Karaana, Al Nasraniya and Meseimeer.

A total of 39 km of roads had been upgraded, alongside the installation of around 285 street lighting poles.

The project also included new pedestrian pathways, road signage and markings, as well as the construction of 587 parking spaces.

Al Naama pointed out that extensive infrastructure works were carried out, including the installation of surface and groundwater drainage systems, stormwater networks and sewage infrastructure, in addition to land grading and site preparation works in several locations.

In Al Sailiya, major improvements were made to Al Sailiya Road and its associated main roads. The works included new street lighting, traffic signals, sewage lines, stormwater drainage systems, pedestrian walkways and parking facilities, he stated.

Meanwhile, in Al Gharrafa, Al Karaana and Al Nasraniya, the project focused on road construction and upgrades, enhancing traffic safety measures and delivering sewage and household connection networks. Additional stormwater drainage works were also undertaken, particularly in Al Gharrafa.

A key element of the project was the construction of a new road stretching more than 15km to improve access to Al Kharaij Beach, he added.

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