Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has awarded a SAR 338 million infrastructure contract for its ultra-exclusive Rayana community in Wadi Safar, Riyadh, to Compass and Bin Omairah Company for Contracting LLC.

The award marks a major milestone in the development of Rayana and reflects Dar Global's continued progress in delivering one of Saudi Arabia's most prestigious residential destinations. The design-and-build contract covers the delivery of the primary infrastructure works supporting the Rayana community, including earthworks, roads, utility networks and access infrastructure across the development.

Located within Wadi Safar, one of the most exclusive districts of Diriyah, Rayana has been carefully designed as a low-density residential enclave that prioritises privacy, space and a seamless connection with the surrounding natural landscape. The infrastructure works will establish the foundations for the community's luxury residential offering, including Rayana Mansions and the branded Trump Mansions. The community's signature Rayana Mansions and branded Trump Mansions feature expansive residences with built-up areas ranging from approximately 1,900 sqm to 7,000 sqm.

Ziad El Chaar, Chief Executive Officer of Dar Global, said: "The award of this infrastructure contract represents an important step forward in the delivery of Rayana and reinforces our commitment to creating exceptional residential destinations in Saudi Arabia. As one of the most exclusive communities within Wadi Safar and the world, Rayana has been conceived around privacy, scale and a highly curated lifestyle experience. This milestone demonstrates the continued momentum of the project and our confidence in the long-term growth of the Kingdom's luxury real estate sector."

The milestone further supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives by contributing to the development of world-class residential destinations that attract local and international investment. Positioned within Wadi Safar, Rayana offers residents access to one of Riyadh's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, in close proximity to Diriyah, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Expo 2030 and the city's future growth corridors.

Disclaimer: Rayana and the associated Trump-branded components are not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license.

About DarGlobal

DarGlobal PLC (“DAR LN”) is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For more information, please visit: www.darglobal.co.uk

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