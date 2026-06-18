KUWAIT - Kuwait's Public Works Minister Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan said on Wednesday that a planned railway project linking Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states was a pillar of economic cooperation within the six-member bloc.

Putting in place an "Integrated logistics," system across the Riyadh-based bloc was an integral measure to expedite the implementation of the GCC railway project, the minister told her counterparts from Gulf Arab states in a gathering held via video link.

The talks also centered on current developments around the wider region and beyond, particularly existential challenges that could encumber the progress of key development projects, citing the need to propel economic cooperation across the bloc to greater levels.

The minister went on to discuss the intricacies of the railway project and how far progress has come, in addition to the logistical steps needed in order to bring the marquee project to fruition, making sure that the project is inevitably completed in a manner that meets internationally-recognized standards, she underlined.

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