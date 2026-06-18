Dubai, UAE – The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, has been recognised by the FDI Insider Awards as Best Integrated Neurotechnology Innovation – Dubai 2026, highlighting the Centre’s technology-enabled model for brain health, neurological rehabilitation, and human performance.

The recognition reflects the Centre’s integrated approach to advanced healthcare, combining clinical expertise, neuroimaging, data-led assessment, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cognitive and physical performance evaluation, rehabilitation, and personalised care programmes.

At the core of the Centre’s model is its ability to bring together multiple sources of clinical and performance data to support more informed decision-making. Depending on each individual’s programme and clinical requirements, clients may undergo structured assessments that include MRI, SPECT imaging, neurocognitive testing, physical performance evaluation, and other relevant health indicators. These insights are reviewed by a multidisciplinary team to help develop personalised programmes aligned with each individual’s needs and goals.

The Centre also applies technology throughout the client journey, from initial assessment to ongoing progress monitoring. Cognitive training, physical performance metrics, wearable data, and clinical observations may be used to track progress and refine programmes as needed, creating a more responsive and individualised model of care.

Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the FDI Insider Awards. This award reflects the strength of our integrated model and the commitment of our team to advancing brain health, neurological rehabilitation, and human performance through technology, clinical expertise, and personalised care. Our focus remains on delivering meaningful, measurable outcomes for the individuals and families we support.”

The FDI Insider Awards recognise organisations and leaders demonstrating innovation, excellence, and measurable impact across a range of sectors. The Brain & Performance Centre’s recognition underlines its role in advancing the application of neurotechnology, data-led assessment, and multidisciplinary care within a real-world clinical setting.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for advanced healthcare and innovation, The Brain & Performance Centre remains focused on expanding awareness of proactive brain health and supporting individuals across neurological recovery, cognitive performance, physical wellbeing, and long-term optimisation.

About The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company

The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, is a specialised healthcare centre in Dubai focused on brain health, neurological rehabilitation, human performance, and long-term wellbeing.

The Centre brings together advanced medical technologies, neuroimaging, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cognitive assessment, physical performance evaluation, rehabilitation, nutrition, and personalised clinical programmes to support both adults and children. Its multidisciplinary team includes medical, radiology, neuropsychology, physiotherapy, nutrition, and performance specialists who work together to deliver individualised care.

The Centre supports a broad range of needs, including neurological recovery, cognitive and physical performance, neurodevelopmental challenges, brain injury, stroke recovery, long COVID-related symptoms, and proactive brain health.

For more information, visit www.braindubai.com