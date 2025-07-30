Muscat, Oman – Yango Group, a global tech company, has introduced Yasmina – the bilingual human-like AI assistant, in Oman. Yasmina, fluent in Arabic and English, is built into the smart speakers — Midi, Mini, and Lite, and is designed to meet the needs of users in the region through natural, intelligent voice interactions. Behind the assistant’s ability to understand context and engage in natural conversations is an upgraded large language model, one of the core components of YangoAI — a suite of advanced AI technologies tailored to the GCC.

Yasmina goes beyond standard functions such as music streaming and smart home control. It offers localized features, including prayer times for Muscat, traditional recipe suggestions like Omani Shuwa, and assists with planning family trips to popular destinations such as Wadi Shab. Additionally, the assistant supports faith-based activities by playing Surahs, setting Adhans, and providing accurate dates according to the Hijri calendar, helping users maintain a strong connection to their cultural and religious practices.

The AI assistant encourages curiosity across all age groups by simplifying complex topics, supporting language development, and offering interactive storytelling, making it equally useful at home, in classrooms, and on the go. It has the ability to translate between Arabic and English, making it particularly useful for bilingual users and language learners, educators, and content creators.

"AI technology is transforming how people live, learn, and connect, and we believe it should be accessible to everyone, everywhere. The Sultanate of Oman has shown strong momentum in embracing AI as a key part of its national digital strategy. We are proud that our ecosystem is expanding with increasingly advanced services designed to enhance the lives of Omani citizens. Through Yasmina and our broader portfolio, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that support Oman’s vision for technological sovereignty,” said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East.

"ITHCA Group, being the technology investment arm of the OIA, actively supports initiatives within its portfolio companies that aim to adapt advanced technologies to the unique needs of users. Therefore, we highly value Yango Group’s contributions to enhancing Oman’s digital ecosystem. The Yasmina smart speakers will help families, students, and individuals discover the capabilities of AI in ways that feel familiar and practical. We believe that such innovations are well aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040," ITHCA Group stated.

The expansion reflects Yango Group's ongoing commitment to digital innovation across the region. With the launch of Yasmina in Oman, Yango Group continues its mission of bridging the gap between innovative technologies and local communities.

The Yasmina smart speakers are now available for purchase through various retail and online outlets across Oman.

To fully enjoy everything the Yasmina smart speakers have to offer, users need to have an active Yango Play subscription, which may be subject to applicable fees and terms. Yango Play is an AI-powered entertainment super app available across multiple countries in the GCC.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.