Enabling works on the project commences – project completion schedule in Q1 2028

Dubai, Y A S Developers, a real estate developer with proven track record and part of a global conglomerate with an established legacy across residential, commercial, and industrial developments in North America and Latin America, has unveiled its latest boutique luxury project, Casa Altia, in Al Furjan.

The developer said as part of a strategic growth vision, it is also gearing up to launch AED 1 billion worth of projects in Dubai in 2026. Enabling works for Casa Altia has already commenced with the project scheduled for completion in Q1 2028.

The launch of Casa Altia follows the successful handover of its earlier projects - Altia Residence and Altia One - in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Y A S Developers which has left its mark in building luxury projects in fast growing areas said the new projects are driven by the UAE’s population growth, increasing foreign direct investment, and the unique lifestyle the country offers.

“Y A S Developers comes with a solid understanding of global real estate markets and Dubai’s reputation as a prime investment destination. The city-state’s property market registered record growth in 2025 with sales touching over AED 686 billion in 2025, as per DXB Interact. We are fully aligned with Dubai’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to boost homeownership and double the sector’s contribution to the GDP,” said Muneer Kutty, COO, Y A S Developers.

According to DXB Interact, Dubai’s property market in 2025 was the highest annual total on record with transaction increasing Y-o-Y by over 30 per cent

Muneer Kutty said Y A S Developers has created a foolproof reputation for itself with its meticulous attention to detail in crafting luxury residences underpinned by disciplined execution and a proven track record of delivering projects on time - an increasingly rare distinction in today’s dynamic property market.

Casa Altia will comprise a limited collection of 72 residences, including 12 one-bedroom units, 48 two-bedroom apartments, and 12 three-bedroom residences. Notably, an entire floor is dedicated to six ultra-luxury homes featuring private pools, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, and a suite of bespoke amenities—thoughtfully designed to emulate the exclusivity and comfort of a villa lifestyle.

Casa Altia one-bedroom residences will be in the range of 1,000 sq. ft while two-bedroom residences will range from 1,400-1,465 sq. ft and three-bedroom 1,900 sq. ft. Apartment prices will start from 1.7 million onwards.

“We’re long-term committed to the UAE and the wider GCC as a real estate market- it’s one of the most unique places to live and own real estate. Our strategy has consistently focused on high-growth locations offering strong rental yields and capital appreciation. Al Furjan emerged as one of Dubai’s top-performing residential communities in 2025, supported by its connectivity to the Metro Red Line, Expo City and direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Residential values in the area have grown by 8–10 per cent, unlocking above-average returns for investors,” said Muneer Kutty.

He said Casa Altia will be immediately followed by a luxury project in Al Furjan within two to three months, as part of the strategic expansion of Y A S Developers in Dubai’s property market.

Casa Altia comes with a range of amenities including Retail, Gym, Infinity Pool, Club House and Kids Play Area - thoughtfully designed to meet the expectations of modern urban consumer.

Further enhancing its appeal is the project’s strategic location, providing seamless connectivity to key city landmarks within a seven- to 30-minute drive, including Al Furjan Metro Station, Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Maktoum International Airport, and Expo City Dubai.

Muneer Kutty said earlier projects of Y A S Developers in Dubai Silicon Oasis followed the company’s strategic focus on growth locations. Dubai Silicon Oasis has emerged as one of the stand-out performers in Dubai’s real estate market with apartments recording some of the highest price increases and valuations surging by over 22 per cent.