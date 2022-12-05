Gartner forecasts that the business value generated by blockchain will grow rapidly, reaching $176 billion by 2025 and $3.1 trillion by 2030.Business applications of blockchain solutions across multiple industries will oversee the bulk of new adoption, giving Xypher, & other blockchain technology companies a greater advantage.

Xypher has just launched a consulting, development, and auditing service of blockchain, solutions for third parties, with clients that include companies, startups, governments, and institutions.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “We seek to transform Dubai into the world’s best city in the world to live, work, and invest. The constant development of government services is vital to achieve this goal and ensure Dubai maintains high levels of global competitiveness”

Asad Haque, Founder & CEO at Xypher.ai comments “Our strategy is in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to develop Dubai Metaverse Strategy & Digital Economy &The vision of higher committee headed by the Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, all future technological developments to enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for new metaverse technology

However, there are several other useful applications of blockchain technology. The following are some of its applications:

Money transfers/Financial exchanges/Lending

Insurance/Real estate/Artist royalties

Secure personal information

Government benefits

Securely share/Non-fungible tokens

Logistic and chain supply tracking/Secure Internet of Things networks (loT)

“We believe that over the next 5years, the adoption of Blockchain will be instrumental for organizations in identifying and exploiting their unique value propositions and selling points,” said Asad Haque, Founder CEO of Xypher.ai. “The combination of these technologies can offer organizations certainty of data, the ability to share that information knowing it has retained its integrity, and to make real-time decisions based on that data using predictive capabilities.”

Airlines, Banking & Financial segment, Logistics, Energy, Sports, and Transportation are just some of the sectors interested in developing solutions based on blockchain technology.

We will be addressing the three biggest challenges in implementing blockchain, metaverse, web 3.0 technology as scalability, security, and privacy

Asad Haque quotes “The following are some of the many advantages of Blockchain Technology in comparison to other traditional technologies:

Business is better protected with the help of high-level security.

Hacking threats against a business are greatly reduced.

As blockchain offers a decentralized platform, there will be no need to pay for centralized entities or intermediaries’ services.

Enterprise blockchain technology enables organizations to use different levels of accessibility.

Organizations are facilitated with faster transactions.

Account reconciliation can be automated.

Transactions are transparent and easy to track.”

About Xypher:

Xypher (www.xypher.ai), a start-up that focuses on blockchain technologies distributed networks, meta-verse, business analytics, Web 3.0, Industry 4.0, encryption and information security. Xypher’s tech-advisors &professionals strive to build technologically advanced blockchain for business by underpinning this enterprise-grade technology via expert professional services and support. They expertise to provide and integrate international tech alliances. This attracts leader from every aspect of Blockchain ecosystem contributing to a balanced combination of capabilities towards a unique infrastructure, challenges, and strategic vision.