Egypt – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has today announced that it will be the Global Partner of the sixth edition of Smart vision Investment Expo which is taking place in November 2023 in Cairo & Alexandria in Egypt.

The event – which is being organised by Smart Vision – will be held this year on the 11th & 12th of November at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo and will resume on the 15th of November at the Hilton Alexandria Green Plaza in Alexandria.

The Global Multi-Asset Broker will also be conducting multiple seminars across the three days of the event, held by team members Shadi Salloum (Regional Director – MENA), Ahmed Negm (Head of Research – MENA), and Elie Nachawaty (Senior Business Development Manager – MENA) who will also be participating in multiple panels throughout the event.

Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director – MENA at XS.com, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“The Smart Vision Investment Expo Egypt 2023 represents a unique opportunity for XS.com to engage with the dynamic and diverse Egyptian market. As a leader in the financial industry, XS.com is committed to providing innovative financial solutions that empower traders and investors. Our partnership with Smart Vision underscores our dedication to offering valuable insights, fostering connections with industry professionals, and supporting the growth of the financial community in Egypt. We eagerly anticipate this opportunity to meet with traders, investors, and industry peers in both Cairo and Alexandria”.

As a renowned multinational global FinTech and financial services provider, XS.com is dedicated to fostering industry growth, nurturing valuable connections, and advancing global trading innovation. This strategic partnership underscores XS.com's unwavering support for the global financial community and commitment to these significant goals. XS.com will actively participate in both Cairo and Alexandria, ensuring that attendees from different regions can access the company's expertise and insights.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision, expressed his anticipation and gratitude for the collaboration:

“As the Chairman of Smart Vision, I am thrilled to announce XS.com as the Global Partner for the sixth edition of Smart Vision Investment Expo Egypt 2023. Their dedication to reshaping and revolutionizing the investment landscape aligns perfectly with the goals of our event. XS.com's support adds immense value to our exhibition, providing attendees with opportunities to explore the latest developments in the financial industry. We're excited to have them join us in both Cairo and Alexandria, and we extend our sincere appreciation for their unwavering support”.

As the Global Partner, XS.com will have a prominent presence throughout the Smart Vision Investment Expo Egypt 2023, showcasing their comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.

Additionally, the award winning broker is proud to feature distinguished speakers who will share their insights and expertise during the event.

Shadi Salloum, Regional Director - MENA at XS.com, will be holding an educational and informative presentation about the “The Importance of Domain Name for Modern Business - The Example of Elon Musk & X.com”

Moreover, Ahmed Negm, Head of Research – MENA, and Elie Nachawaty, Senior Business Development Manager – MENA, com will captivate the audience with their presentations about latest market updates.

Amidst the dynamic growth of Egypt's financial sector, the XS.com MENA team eagerly anticipates the chance to engage in face-to-face conversations with Egyptian traders, investors, and financial partners at the "Smart Vision Investment Expo Egypt 2023."

This direct interaction provides a platform for personalized discussions, enabling attendees to ask questions, seek guidance, and gain valuable insights tailored to their specific needs.

XS.com is committed to fostering enduring relationships and offering dedicated support, affirming our dedication to the success of Egypt's financial community.

XS.com has been joining exhibitions around the world since the start of the year including in the UAE, Mexico, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bahrain, and Jordan – the team will continue its global road trip to Vietnam.

The online investment landscape in the MENA region has seen remarkable growth and transformation in recent years. XS.com recognizes the importance of these exhibitions as platforms to engage with industry professionals, share insights, and support the growth of digital investments.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local

capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in

the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.