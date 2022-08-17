Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which features approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, continues to strengthen its presence across the Middle East with the opening of the 278-key Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach in Doha, Qatar. The managed hotel opens in collaboration with leading regional hospitality development entity, Hala Real Estate Development Company and underscores Wyndham’s commitment to bolstering its offering in the region, which includes a development pipeline of 27 hotels.

Conveniently located just 500m from the City Centre Doha Mall and 600m from the DECC metro station, Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach is the closest beachfront hotel in the prestigious West Bay area. The hotel is also within walking distance of various corporate, government and leisure establishments in the West Bay area.

Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach offers modern premium rooms and boasts state-of-the-art leisure facilities for guests including a variety of on-site restaurants, a spa that includes a jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and outdoor pool as well as a fitness centre. Business travellers can utilise the property’s six spacious corporate meeting rooms, which have the combined capacity to host close to 350 people.

Wyndham Grand is an ensemble of distinguished hotels that are approachable by design, representing one-of-a-kind experiences with refined accommodation, attentive service and relaxed surroundings. The opening of Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach adds to other top destinations around the world where the brand can be found, including Manama, Istanbul, Athens, Chicago, Shanghai and many others.

Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach is the latest addition to Wyndham’s portfolio of three operational hotels in Qatar, and two further properties under development.

2022 is an important year for Qatar with the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022™ event in November, the first time it will be held in the Middle East. Over one million visitors are expected to descend on Qatar over the course of the tournament, a number equivalent to almost half the country’s population. Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach opens its doors just in time to welcome visitors and attendees of the World Cup.

Michel Augier, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach offers fantastic accommodation and convenience for both regional and international travellers who wish to experience the wonderful city of Doha. Its unique location and facilities will delight all visitors whether they are in Doha for business or leisure, for a short visit or a longer stay. With the opening of this distinctive hotel, we look forward to further supporting the city’s development as a global destination, as well as continuing to support Qatar’s ambitious plans ahead of the World Cup and beyond. We are excited to open our fourth hotel in this unique city, an important milestone that will see us continue to deliver experiences that cater for all types of travellers and preferences.”

Hayden Edgtton, General Manager, Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach, said: ‘’It's a significant moment for us, as we open our doors to guests from around the globe. We have a fantastic team on board with us who are ready to welcome our guests and offer the highest standards and values Wyndham Grand is known for. Qatar is in the spotlight this year with FIFA World Cup 2022™ and all I have to say is we are ready. Qatar is known for its thriving and sustainable economical plans, and we are confident that years to come will have even more success stories to tell. The journey of opening a new hotel is always an exhilarating experience, and to see it from up-close, breathing in life to concrete and stones to transform a building into a place where everyone can belong and enjoy, it's truly amazing. Given the location and the facilities, we expect Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach to be popular with our guests. ‘’

In 2021, Wyndham achieved nearly 70 new hotel signings across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA) and added a host of exciting openings under a variety of brands, including Howard Johnson, Ramada, La Quinta and Days Hotels, with the latter launching in the UAE for the first time. Wyndham also bolstered its leisure offering in Oman with the launch of Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat, a waterfront resort in a popular destination in the Sultanate. In addition, the company launched several multi-faceted initiatives to support and empower hotel partners across EMEA to innovate and respond to changes in demand and on-going travel restrictions.

Wyndham hotels in Qatar and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards, the world’s most generous hotel rewards programme with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.