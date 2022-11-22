By enabling cryptocurrency payments, HAYVN Pay provides WooCommerce Marketplace merchants with a new, safe and seamless revenue growth opportunity.

UAE & Switzerland:- HAYVN Pay, a regulated financial network for cryptocurrencies, today announced a strategic partnership with WooCommerce, the leading open source, ecommerce platform. The agreement makes HAYVN PAY available via a plug-in, allowing WooCommerce merchants to create an additional revenue stream by accepting cryptocurrency payments from customers globally.

HAYVN Pay is a simple to install, trusted plugin which allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments, then get paid in traditional currency. Verified for compliance and trusted by leading institutions globally, it represents an expansion of HAYVN’s offering as a regulated cryptocurrency focused financial institution. Making this solution available on the WooCommerce Marketplace expands on our vision to set a new standard in the cryptocurrency industry.

Christopher Flinos, HAYVN’s Chief Executive Officer, stated. “Our goal is to ensure that within two years, 75% of the world’s e-commerce and point-of-sale transactions have a cryptocurrency payment option available for the customer. Partnering with WooCommerce, who capture 93% of the WordPress e-commerce market, is another important milestone in delivering on that vision”.

WooCommerce is the leading open source, ecommerce platform, powering 25% of the top million online stores built with WordPress. WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business.

Keala Gaines, Payments General Manager, WooCommerce commented.” We are excited to work with HAVYN Pay to deliver an innovative, global crypto payment solution for WooCommerce merchants. HAVYN Pay allows our merchants to begin accepting crypto payments quickly, efficiently, and with the many of the benefits of crypto without touching it directly.”

More than a billion people worldwide have invested in crypto, and with the market growth of crypto payment volumes projected to more than triple by 2030, the future of e-commerce will be intrinsically linked to digital currency payments. HAYVN Pay is now the market leading cryptocurrency payments solution. As a regulated, digital currency specialist HAYVN continues to simplify the way the world integrates cryptocurrency, providing businesses globally with a safe and reliable way to transact, trade, store, manage their digital assets.

About HAYVN PAY:

HAYVN Pay is a regulated and compliant financial network for the authorization, clearing and settlement of consumer, merchant and B2B transactions. HAYVN Pay provides the crypto-payment tools needed to accept cryptocurrency payments online and in-person from customers around the world. HAYVN Pay is a division of HAYVN, the global digital asset financial institution providing trading, custody, asset management, research and payments services.

About WooCommerce:

WooCommerce is the leading open source, ecommerce platform, powering 25% of the top million online stores (BuiltWith). Built on WordPress, WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Launched in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, WooCommerce is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world. woocommerce.com

