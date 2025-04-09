ERBIL, Iraq--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- International startup incubator, Five One Labs, is continuing its support of talented, diverse entrepreneurs through their two-day capacity building workshop in partnership with the International Organization for Migration.

This workshop, hosted in Sulaimani, Iraq on January 31, provided Iraqi female entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools necessary to incorporate climate resilience, peacebuilding, and environmentally friendly practices in their businesses.

Prior to this, Five One Labs hosted two virtual roundtables that explored the intersections between sustainability, economic security, and women’s empowerment.

The first roundtable united experts, entrepreneurs, and women leaders to discuss the connections between resilience-building methods and climate-induced security threats. The discussion focused on women-led ventures in Iraq, highlighting the active roles they play in addressing environmental issues and resolving conflicts. Focusing on long-term solutions, participants discussed trends, strategies, gaps in policies, resource accessibility, and the importance of collaboration across sectors.

The second roundtable focused on community-led collaborative approaches to climate adaptation and mitigation. Participants discussed strategies offering women the skills and resources needed to lead climate action and manifest as active decision-makers in creating sustainable futures. The discussion emphasized the need to shift cultural and social norms to support women’s leadership. Policy recommendations included a demand for gender-inclusive approaches to climate adaptation planning, investments in women-owned sustainable businesses, and increased representation of women in environmental governance.

Building on these discussions, the capacity-building workshop focused on the integration of sustainable practices in women-led startups. Sessions explored circular economy, climate resilience and case studies across the region. Entrepreneurs gained valuable insights and established connections that will enable them to collaborate on future green initiatives in Iraq.

“At Five One Labs, we believe that sustainability and entrepreneurship go hand in hand. This workshop provided a vital platform for female entrepreneurs to gain practical skills in green business practices while fostering a community of innovators dedicated to environmental and social impact. By integrating circular economy strategies and climate resilience into their ventures, these women are not only strengthening their businesses but also contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future for Iraq.” - Savo Bakhtiar, Managing Director of Iraq | Ecosystem Growth

Participants left the workshop with expert guidance in financial planning and green entrepreneurship solutions to the transition to renewables, water scarcity, and waste management. Through the sessions, women entrepreneurs gained a better understanding of how to balance social and environmental impact with profitability.

“The Climate Connect workshop was a great opportunity for me. Being a part of a network where we all work towards a sustainable Kurdistan was very needed. We need projects like this to have more environmentally-friendly products.” - Shilan Shaban, founder of Shila Pigments and workshop attendee

Five One Labs will continue to support women-led initiatives that navigate a greener approach while fostering a network of entrepreneurs who work towards a more innovative, resilient, and sustainable Iraq.