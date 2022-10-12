Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched an exciting new route from Abu Dhabi to the ancient city of Samarkand, one of the most important sites on the Silk Road. This exciting new destination is the second largest city in Uzbekistan and situated at the crossroads of world cultures for over two and a half millennia. The new route will provide hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Uzbekistan. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED149 *.

The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since launching in January 2021. The flight to Samarkand, a crucible of cultures and religions, will commence on 13 December 2022 and will operate on Tuesday and Saturday.

Samarkand, one of the most ancient cities in the world and among the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Central Asia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site rich in historical heritage. Located on the ancient trade route linking China to the Mediterranean, Samarkand is an important centre of human civilisation with breath-taking culture. Its list of must-see attractions include beautiful mausoleums and the incredible madrassas with Registan, the centrepiece of the city, arguably the most impressive site in Central Asia.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “Central Asia is a key growth market for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and we are excited to continue expanding our network into an unmissable and historic region. The new route will be operated by our fifth state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft which has been recently added to our fleet. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to providing affordable travel options for adventurous travellers and Samarkand is a must-see ancient city perfectly positioned on the crossroads of culture. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector, providing an eclectic mix of new marvellous destinations. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our young and sustainable fleet soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan),

Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Samarkand Tuesday and Saturday 13 December 2022 AED 149

