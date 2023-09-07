Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, has launched its new, and first of its kind, WIZZ Sustainability Ambassador program as part of its long-term commitment to sustainability.

Among over 7,000 Wizz Air’s cabin crew and office employees, 24 Sustainability Ambassadors have been selected, representing 22 bases and two offices across Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Malta, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, the UAE and the UK.

From September 2023 to May 2024, WIZZ Sustainability Ambassadors will support local sustainability projects from recycling to charity initiatives at the airline’s bases and offices to promote eco-friendly habits and share sustainability insights with colleagues.

Following this, Wizz Air’s Corporate & ESG Officer, Yvonne Moynihan and the sustainability team will select the most impactful project championed by the Ambassadors.

Yvonne Moynihan, Corporate and ESG Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide our colleagues with an opportunity to immerse themselves in sustainability projects that make a difference. The Sustainability Ambassadors will play vital role in promoting awareness and fostering positive change regarding environmental and social sustainability issues across Wizz Air’s network. Our aircraft are already operating with the lowest carbon intensity in the industry, and we believe that by participating in local initiatives at our bases and offices will allow WIZZ team to go even further in reducing our environmental footprint and strengthening sustainability as one of the five WIZZ values, embedded in everything we do.”

In the fiscal year 2023, Wizz Air achieved the carbon emissions intensity of 53.8 grams per passenger/km, a decrease by 11% compared to the previous fiscal year performance. This is Wizz Air’s lowest ever recorded result for one fiscal year and the lowest performance among major competitor airlines.

Wizz Air’s sustainability strategy is based on four pillars – environment, people, governance, and economy. The airline is constantly working on its environmental footprint and carbon intensity reduction, employee development, socio-economic contribution to the regions where it operates and strengthening its corporate governance.

-Ends-

About Wizz Air:

Wizz Air, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 185 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 51.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F23 ending 31 March 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW) in 2020 and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the „Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the „Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

For more information:

Wizz Air:

Daria Sergeeva, Sustainability Communications Manager: daria.sergeeva@wizzair.com