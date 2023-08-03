London: Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally[1], has published its annual sustainability update, presenting the progress towards its sustainability targets.

In the fiscal year 2023[2], Wizz Air achieved the carbon emissions intensity of 53.8 grams per passenger/km, a decrease by 11% compared to the previous fiscal year performance[3]. This is Wizz Air’s lowest ever recorded result for one fiscal year and the lowest performance among major competitor airlines[4].

Wizz Air’s sustainability strategy is based on four pillars – environment, people, governance and economy. The airline is constantly working on its environmental footprint and carbon intensity reduction, employee development, socio-economic contribution to the regions, where it operates, and strengthening its corporate governance.

Wizz Air’s sustainability milestones in fiscal year 2023

Achieved carbon emissions intensity of 53.8 grams per passenger/km, a decrease by 11% YoY[5] and 6% to the pre-covid level[6].

Continued its fleet renewal and expansion programme with 35 new A321neo aircraft joined the fleet.

Fleet average age decreased to 4.6 years, making it the youngest fleets of any European airline with over 100 aircraft.

Signed four agreements with SAF producers for future supply: Mabanaft/P2X Europe, OMV, Neste and Cepsa.

Made its first £5 million equity investment in a British biofuel company, Firefly, and participated in $50 million investment in CleanJoule, a US-based biofuel start-up.

Became the first airline in Hungary to commercially test the SAF supply chain in collaboration with Neste, MOL and Budapest Airport.

Joined the European Commission’s Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation and the Renewable and Low-Carbon Fuels Value Chain Industrial Alliance.

Received recognition as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” by World Finance Magazine as well as the “Global and EMEA Environmental Sustainability Group of the Year” by CAPA – Centre for Aviation.

The employee base grew to more than 7,300 with over 2,500 new hires and more than 90 nationalities.

Reached a 48-52% female-male gender ratio throughout the entire organisation.

For more information about Wizz Air’s sustainability strategy and milestones please see F23 Sustainability report. Wizz Air had released its comprehensive sustainability report in June together with the Group’s annual report. The shorter, public-friendly edition aims to raise awareness further detailing Wizz Air’s environmental, social and governance progress in the last financial year.

About Wizz Air:

Wizz Air, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 184 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 51.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F23 ending 31 March 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023 and the „Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

Wizz Air:

Daria Sergeeva, Sustainability Communications Manager: daria.sergeeva@wizzair.com