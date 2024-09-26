Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Wizz Air, the most environmentally sustainable airline globally[1], is excited to announce the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay on its mobile application, further enhancing the convenience of booking and managing travel for its passengers. This new feature is already available on the official Wizz Air app on iOS and Android devices.

With the integration of these popular digital payment tools, Wizz Air continues to prioritise customer experience by providing more flexible payment options. Travellers can now enjoy a quick and secure checkout process both for tickets and additional services purchases. This initiative complements Wizz Air’s recent acceptance of Revolut cards onboard, marking a significant step forward in the airline's commitment to expanding its payment solutions. The addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay underscores Wizz Air's dedication to adapting to the evolving needs of its customers, making travel planning as smooth and efficient as possible.

The new feature allows customers to make quick and seamless payments up to 10 days prior to the departure, especially useful to the last-minute customers who need to complete the booking quickly to catch a good deal. Over 30% of travellers prefer to purchase additional services and products at a later stage in the booking process, and nearly half of the customers are doing so via the app. With the introduction of these new payment options, adding additional services to a booking has become easier than ever.

Remus Moraru, Head of e-Commerce at Wizz Air, said: "We are excited to enhance our payment options with the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay. This addition not only simplifies the booking process for our passengers, but also underscores our commitment to providing innovative and convenient solutions that meet the needs of modern travellers. It is particularly useful for last-minute customers who appreciate a quick booking process or those willing to add services to their booking just a few days before the flight.”

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, the fastest-growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 224 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the Financial Year 24, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World in 2020, as well as Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the „Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the „Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022-2023