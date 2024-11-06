Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE and the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi, is celebrating the inauguration of its exciting route between Abu Dhabi and Chisinau. The thrice-weekly service, operating on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE, Moldova and across the region. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and WIZZ app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting from as low as 309 AED*.

Wizz Air is pleased to expand its Winter schedule, adding 40 percent more flights on its most popular Winter destinations. Travellers can now enjoy more flexibility and convenience while saving more on their travel.

Chisinau, Moldova’s capital, is known for its warm hospitality, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. Adventurous travellers of all ages can explore historical sites such as the iconic Stephen the Great Monument and the tranquil Valea Morilor Park, delve into Moldova’s diverse cultural heritage and have a taste of local life, at the bustling Piata Centrala, where they can enjoy the rich culinary traditions. Situated on the Bic River, Chisinau boasts top tourist attractions for adventure lovers, with 23 lakes and one of the highest proportions of natural green spaces of any city in Europe.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate our first flight to Chisinau, an affordable city of spectacular natural beauty and incredible history, as we reaffirm our commitment to growing our ever-expanding network throughout the region. Our enhanced winter schedule will enable travellers from all backgrounds to benefit from our incredibly low fares with a convenient and tailored product. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel and enabling its customers to travel to their favourite destinations at the best value. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

Commenting on the announcement, Nathalie Jongma, VP of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our first year at Zayed International Airport (AUH) has exceeded expectations, thanks to the strong support of airline partners like Wizz Air. Not only has AUH been recognised as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity (Official Airline Guide), but we have also seen a robust YTD increase in passenger traffic quarter-on-quarter. We are excited to continue expanding our network and connecting Abu Dhabi like never before, offering passengers more travel options and convenient access to new destinations.”

The national airline recently announced the expansion of WIZZ MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40% on tickets to popular destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

New route details:

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Chisinau Wednesday, Friday and Sunday AED 309* EUR 69.99*

Expanded Winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times Abu Dhabi - Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times Abu Dhabi - Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times Abu Dhabi - Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 214 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million in the Financial Year 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

