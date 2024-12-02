Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the UAE National Day with an exclusive promotion of up to 20 percent off on bookings made for travel between 2 December 2024 and 30 June 2025*. The national airline's enhanced Winter schedule enables passengers to take advantage of the celebration with discounts to customise their winter holidays or plan their well-deserved summer getaway effortlessly, and save even more. Tickets are already on sale on the WIZZ APP, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as 89 AED*.

The enhanced schedule allows passengers to choose their next flight with ease and enjoy the flexibility and convenience of an incredible 40 percent increase in seat capacity on the most popular routes. Travel enthusiasts can now add Varna, an exciting new destination, to their 2025 bucket list. Starting operations on 31 March 2025, it is perfect for a summer holiday, offering a unique blend of rich culture and beautiful beaches.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the National Day with our passengers by offering an exclusive up to 20 percent discount promotion. We would like to celebrate unity and express our gratitude to the community we serve by allowing travellers to benefit from our incredibly low fares with a convenient and tailored product. Now all passengers can plan their Winter holidays with peace of mind thanks to our expanded schedule of 40 percent additional capacity on our most popular routes or already secure their spots for the summer. Wizz Air remains committed to opening the skies for everyone and unlocking new destinations across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

The national airline has expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travelers can save up to 40 percent on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers affordable fares and hassle-free travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), now available Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

New route details:

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Varna Monday, Wednesday and Friday AED 279* BGN 142.99*

Expanded winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times Abu Dhabi - Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times Abu Dhabi - Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times Abu Dhabi - Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

* This promotion applies only for bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app with the traveling period of 2 December 2024 to 30 June 2025, excluding 16 April 2025 to 27 April 2025 from 00.00 till 23.59 GST (“Promotional period”). Travel between 2 December and 30 June to take advantage of up to 20% discount over all tickets. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. *

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 224 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, the “EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" in 2022-2023.

