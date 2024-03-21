Wind Rises Raises $1M to make sailing more sustainable and accessible with its fleet. This is set to fuel the GCC yacht industry's total revenue, estimated at $538.4 million by the end of 2024.

Dubai, the UAE: Wind Rises, a Dubai-based sailing club committed to making sailing more affordable, raised $1M in a pre-seed funding round from angel investors. The funds will be invested in expanding the fleet, developing services, lessons, and local races, growing the community, and establishing a second location in the UAE.

Wind Rises is more than just a sailing club, it fosters vibrant communities for passionate sailors and those curious about exploring the ocean while being mindful of the environment. Today, the company’s fleet consists of 10 keelboats powered naturally by the wind and the water, so they do not produce any harmful emissions. Sustainable sailing is a great way to reduce water pollution and limit the carbon footprint while ensuring marine life can thrive long after.

"Wind Rises is more than just sailing; it's a community with a diverse ecosystem of products, services, and opportunities to learn, network, and hone your sailing skills. We aim to integrate sailing seamlessly into the urban lifestyle, making it an accessible, affordable, eco-friendly leisure activity. We actively seek partners who share our mission to shape a sustainable yachting landscape in the MENA region." said Max Pinigin, Wind Rises's co-founder.

The company enables access to sustainable sailing in Dubai by offering affordable sailing experiences. For instance, weekday lessons cost Dhs300 per person, and weekends will set you back Dhs380. Users can easily book sailing sessions with instructors through their platform, creating a seamless and effortless experience. Since the launch in 2023, over 1,000 people have visited the Wind Rises. Most guests are 25-40 and have tried (75%) yachting for the first time.

The company's services include sailing experiences, theoretical and practical lessons, sailing races, competitions, and team events. It even hosts corporate events in Dubai, allowing companies to unwind and engage in team-building activities on the water. Some major companies, including Siemens, Red Bull, and Airbus, have already used Wind Rise services for corporate events.

With the GCC emerging as a significant player in the global yacht market, projected to reach $21 billion within a decade, Wind Rises is poised to fuel the industry with eco-conscious solutions.

About Wind Rises:

Founded in 2023, Wind Rises offers sailing experiences, fostering inclusivity and engagement for newcomers in urban areas. Their fleet comprises FAREAST 28R racing keelboats, combining expertise from European Design Office Simonis Voogd and Far East Boats. Each yacht accommodates teams of 2-6 people, and no prior sailing experience is required.