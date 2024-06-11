DUBAI: wheelsAHOY has appointed Sandstone Media as its communications and public relations partner in the GCC region. Sandstone Media has won the mandate to lead comprehensive communication strategies to boost wheelsAHOY, a key player in the market, committed to offering innovative and tailored solutions to the food truck and modular construction industry in the GCC market.

This partnership will highlight wheelsAHOY’s dedication to innovation and community engagement, reinforcing its market position and leading comprehensive communication strategies to boost wheelsAHOY's visibility in the region.

Joe Abraham, Co-founder and Head of Production at wheelsAHOY, shared their excitement about the partnership, saying, “We live in a world with technology at the forefront, making the importance of new-age skills and supportive professions critical for global success. wheelsAHOY is committed to offering innovative and tailored solutions to the GCC market. This collaboration will help us gain industry recognition and stand out among other leading names. We are eager to work with the talented and visionary team at Sandstone Media. Their expertise will help us establish thought leadership, redefine benchmarks, foster innovation and change, and shape the future of digital upskilling.”

Anand Rai, Founder and Managing Partner of Sandstone Media commented on the collaboration, stating, “Our goal at Sandstone Media is to strengthen brand presence and reputation in the market, and to increase recognition among key stakeholders and business leaders. We are thrilled to work with wheelsAHOY and aim to bring the brand to the forefront, driven by innovation and research-based communication strategies.”

The collaboration will ensure close cooperation between Sandstone Media and wheelsAHOY's corporate communications and marketing team to implement a comprehensive strategy. This strategy will focus on corporate messaging and positioning wheelsAHOY as a visionary and industry leader in the UAE.

-Ends-

About Sandstone Media:

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences. Website: https://www.sandstonemedia.ae/