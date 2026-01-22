Set on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort reflects a wider shift toward space-driven, restorative travel shaped by pace, nature, and wellbeing

El Jadida: Wellness tourism continues to expand as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global travel industry. Recent international research estimates the wellness travel market at over USD 600 billion worldwide, with growth rates that consistently exceed those of traditional tourism. The trend reflects a broader change in traveller priorities, with increasing emphasis on balance, mental wellbeing, and experiences that allow for genuine disconnection.

Within this evolving landscape, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, located along Morocco’s Atlantic coastline, is aligning its winter positioning with the principles of slow travel, an approach centred on pace, space, and unstructured time rather than high-intensity itineraries.

Travel analysts note that demand is rising for destinations that offer access to nature, lower-density environments, and flexibility in how time is spent. Coastal settings are increasingly associated with restorative travel, supported by research linking exposure to open landscapes, fresh air, and natural soundscapes with reduced stress and improved mental wellbeing.

Mazagan’s Atlantic location and expansive footprint create conditions where wellness is embedded into the stay itself rather than delivered through prescriptive programming. Guests are encouraged to shape their experience organically, whether through quiet time overlooking the ocean, gentle outdoor movement, or restorative spa experiences that complement the natural environment.

“Mazagan’s setting allows us to offer something that has become increasingly valuable in today’s travel landscape: space,” said Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort. “That sense of openness encourages guests to slow down naturally and reset, without the pressure of structured schedules.”

Industry observers also point to winter as a peak period for wellness-motivated travel, particularly among travellers seeking respite from high-density urban environments and digitally saturated routines. In this context, resorts that integrate nature, flexibility, and calm are increasingly viewed as reference points for a more measured style of leisure travel.

By aligning its winter narrative with these broader shifts, Mazagan reflects an evolving understanding of wellness tourism, one that prioritises environment, pace, and balance as core elements of contemporary travel, rather than optional enhancements.