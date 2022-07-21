The country is in the top 10 destinations for GCC travelers

Thailand is planning to launch a long-term resident visa for retirees, working professionals, specialists, and wealthy foreigners

Dubai, UAE: Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has tied up with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to invite MNEA travelers to enjoy the best of the country in the new norm.

To revive tourism in Thailand, the country launched the 'Visit Thailand Year 2022' campaign. The campaign under the theme “Amazing New Chapters” which the key messages will highlight the abundance of tourism products and services in Thailand that will fulfil all your travel desires, because from A to Z, Thailand has it all.

The country ranks among the top 10 destinations for GCC travelers. It will be promoted across all Wego marketing channels to drive more visitors to the country and spread awareness on the new things to do and explore in the country post COVID-19.

Mr. Chaiwat Tamtai Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East commented: “One of the key travel trends for 2022 is workcation. As a result of this trend, Wego saw a spike in the number of searches on holiday homes 136%, hotel apartments 92% and apartments by 69% in Q1 2022 in comparison to the same period last year. And to make the country travel-friendly for workcations & remote jobs, Thailand is planning to launch a long-term resident visa for retirees, working professionals, specialists, and wealthy foreigners.”

The top destinations searching for Thailand from Jan to June 2022, are Saudi which saw 56 % compared to the same period in 2021, followed by Kuwait with 15% increase, UAE with 12%, and Bahrain with 7%. 48% of people searching for holidays in Thailand are solos, followed by 27% couples, and 24% families.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and India of Wego, said: “We recorded over 193 % increase in the number of searches from MENA to Thailand in the last two months in comparison Feb and March 2022. Thailand ranks in the top 10 destinations for GCC travelers in 2022. We’re thrilled to partner with TAT once again to cater to the growing travel demand from the MENA region.”

The campaign also emphasizes on instilling the spirit of responsible travel, which means availing of the highest forms of luxuries without disrupting nature, traditional food, local communities and flora, and fauna.

A new set of rules has been ruled out for vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists from 1 June 2022 to make Thailand travel friendly. Tourists above the age of 18 years must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before flying to Thailand. Tourists aged 5-17 years must be vaccinated with the first dose if they're traveling without their parents.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotel, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

About Tourism Authority of Thailand:

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established on 18 March 1960. TAT was the first organization in Thailand to be specifically responsible for the promotion of tourism. TAT supplies information and data on tourist areas to the public and publicizes Thailand with the intention of encouraging both Thai and international tourists to travel in and around Thailand. TAT has established many overseas offices, the first being in New York, which opened in 1965. During the past years, TAT has established 29 offices in different parts of the world. The 29th office has already been opened at Fukuoka, Japan.