FAST Channel wedotv Cars to Launch Later this Month

ZUG/DUBAI - wedotv is further expanding its reach in the Middle East with the launch of three of its FAST channels - customised for the region - on Samsung TV Plus. The first channels to launch on the platform are wedotv Big Stories and wedotv Sports MENA, both of which are now live. wedotv Cars will launch by the end of the month. Samsung TV Plus currently is available across 30 territories globally. In MENA, this includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

“We created these versions of our FAST channels specifically for the Middle East and, in the case of wedotv Cars, the channel was created especially for the region’s enthusiastic car culture. In so doing, we are striving to create channel environments where viewers engage more deeply and for longer. That delivers a stronger proposition for advertisers seeking meaningful reach, while reinforcing sustained engagement within the Samsung TV Plus ecosystem,” said Iza Piotrowska, SVP, Global Business Development, wedotv.

wedotv Big Stories brings viewers a compelling slate of high-quality factual and documentary programming, including newly added series such as LIFE ON THE EDGE, WARDENS, WARDENS CASE FILES, WILDLIFE HEROES, and SURVIVE THE WILD. All shows are presented with Arabic subtitles.

wedotv Sports MENA features live action sports, from the Scottish Football League, Italian Lega Basket, and Turkish Basketball Super League to PSA Squash Tour and BWF Badminton. Viewers will also enjoy expert analysis and behind-the-scenes stories with shows like THE FOOTBALL REVIEW, THE INSIDE LINE, SPORT CONFIDENTIAL and TOTAL COMBAT. All programs will be presented with Arabic subtitles.

wedotv Cars showcases the world of automobiles with test drives, documentaries, and select motorsport content. From powerful sports cars and motorcycles to future trends in automotive technology, timeless classics and off-road adventures, this channel delivers automotive excitement 24/7. A couple of highlights include the series MOTORCYCLES, an exhilarating ride on some of the world’s fastest and most advanced motorcycles on tracks and trails around the world, and PERFECT RIDE, where auto experts put the latest cars and their competition through their paces.

Last October, wedotv launched wedotv Big Stories and wedotv Sports MENA on evision, the media arm of e&, and STARZ ON, the company’s ad-supported on-demand app.

About wedotv

wedotv is the advertising-supported TV and streaming platform of Video Solutions AG, a Swiss-based media company. wedotv operates multiple thematic channels and on-demand offerings across the globe. wedotv channels can be watched for free via the wedotv website, its mobile and smart‑TV apps, and as free-to-air channels integrated on partner platforms like Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA/Hisense, Zattoo, Hotbird, Astra 19.2, MagentaTV, Vodafone, Freeview, Virgin, Etisalat, and many other IPTV/cable operators.

wedotv also partners with content owners and producers to launch thematic, territory-specific, and single IP channels around the world. Currently, wedotv channels are available across the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on-demand all in one place. The streaming service carries over 4,300 ad-supported linear channels in 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, and Samsung Smart Monitor, all subscription-free. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Contact: Patricia Frith

Patricia Frith Marketing

patricia@patriciafrithmarketing.com