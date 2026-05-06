Supporting global dairy expansion and integrated agribusiness operations

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Baladna has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Dahra Holding to explore a strategic partnership focused on global farming collaboration and long-term animal feed

supply, supporting its dairy operations across multiple markets, including Syria.

The MoU, signed in Abu Dhabi during the Make it in the Emirates 2026 forum, establishes a framework for cooperation in key agribusiness activities. These include the development of

farming platforms, management of agricultural operations, and the supply of feed commodities tailored to Baladna’s requirements.

Under the proposed partnership, Al Dahra would act as a global farming partner and strategic supplier, providing grains and other feed inputs while working closely with Baladna to align product specifications, volumes, and delivery schedules across its operations. The collaboration is expected to support Baladna’s expansion strategy, including its presence in Syria and other international markets.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Marek Warzywoda, Group Chief Executive Officer of Baladna, and Mr. Wissam Abbas, Managing Director of Al Dahra GCC. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Saifullah Khan, Group Chief Financial Officer of Baladna, Mr. Maurice A. Ghattas, Board Member of Baladna Algeria, and Mr. Arnoud van den Berg, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Dahra.

Marek Warzywoda, Group CEO of Baladna, said: “This agreement represents a strategic step in strengthening Baladna’s global supply chain capabilities as we expand our dairy operations internationally. Partnering with a leading agribusiness player such as Al Dahra allows us to

secure a reliable, high-quality feed supply while building an integrated farming platform that supports long-term food security and sustainable growth across key markets, including Syria.”

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO of Al Dahra, said: “Our collaboration with Baladna reflects a shared vision to develop efficient and scalable agricultural systems that respond to growing global demand. By aligning our expertise in feed production and supply chain management with Baladna’s expanding dairy platform, we are well positioned to deliver tailored, end-to-end solutions that support productivity and long-term value creation across markets.”

The agreement is expected to lay the foundation for long-term collaboration, enabling both companies to develop large-scale farming and feed supply solutions across key markets, including Syria.