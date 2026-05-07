Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “Q1 2026 marks a strong start to the year, reflecting the continued execution of our strategy to scale high-performing platforms and optimise capital allocation across the portfolio. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our diversified model, with broad-based growth, margin expansion, and a significant uplift in profitability. We continue to recycle capital into high-conviction opportunities, expand our global footprint, and transform our platforms into globally competitive businesses. With a disciplined approach and strong liquidity, we are well-positioned to sustain momentum and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The Group reported Revenue of AED 31.4 billion, up 33.2% year-on-year, and Profit After Tax of AED 8.2 billion, an increase of 98.5%, driven by strong operating performance, investment income, and disciplined execution across the portfolio.

In Q1 2026, IHC maintained strong momentum across its diversified portfolio, translating growth into enhanced profitability and reinforcing its position as an active investor-operator. Performance was supported by broad-based contributions across core segments, margin expansion, continued portfolio optimization, a resilient balance sheet and a strong liquidity position.

Highlights

Revenue reached AED 31.4 billion in Q1 2026, representing a 33.2% year-on-year increase.

Profit After Tax surged 98.5% to AED 8.2 billion, driven by higher investment income and fair value gains.

Earnings Per Share rose to AED 2.32, up 246.3% year-on-year.

Total Assets reached AED 445.3 billion, up 3.9% compared to year-end 2025.

Return on Equity improved to 17.8%, highlighting enhanced capital efficiency.

Segment Performance

Revenue growth in Q1 2026 was driven by strong contributions across all major operating segments:

Real Estate & Construction generated AED 10.8 billion in Revenue, supported by continued development activity and project execution.

generated AED 10.8 billion in Revenue, supported by continued development activity and project execution. Marine & Dredging delivered AED 6.9 billion in Revenue, reflecting sustained project momentum across core and international markets.

delivered AED 6.9 billion in Revenue, reflecting sustained project momentum across core and international markets. Energy & Mining contributed AED 5.4 billion in Revenue, driven by expansion across mining and energy activities.

contributed AED 5.4 billion in Revenue, driven by expansion across mining and energy activities. Hospitality & Leisure recorded AED 2.7 billion in Revenue, supported by strong operational performance and increased activity across assets.

recorded AED 2.7 billion in Revenue, supported by strong operational performance and increased activity across assets. Services and other segments generated AED 1.7 billion in Revenue, reflecting diversified contributions across the Group’s platforms.

generated AED 1.7 billion in Revenue, reflecting diversified contributions across the Group’s platforms. Food contributed AED 1.6 billion in Revenue, supported by integrated operations across agriculture and food production.

contributed AED 1.6 billion in Revenue, supported by integrated operations across agriculture and food production. Financial Services generated AED 1.3 billion in Revenue, reflecting continued expansion across financial platforms.

generated AED 1.3 billion in Revenue, reflecting continued expansion across financial platforms. Technology contributed AED 1.0 billion in Revenue, supported by growth across digital and technology-driven businesses.

Overall performance reflects sustained top-line growth, improved margins, and strong earnings momentum across IHC’s diversified portfolio.

Financial Position



As of 31 March 2026, IHC’s Total Assets stood at AED 445.3 billion, compared to AED 428.6 billion at the end of 2025. Total Equity stood at AED 249.1 billion, while Cash and Bank Balances remained strong at AED 74.7 billion, supporting the Group’s ongoing investment capacity.

Total Debt increased to AED 94.8 billion, reflecting funding to support growth initiatives, while the Group maintained a Quick Ratio of 2.7x, underscoring balance sheet resilience and financial flexibility.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “Q1 2026 marks a strong start to the year, reflecting the continued execution of our strategy to scale high-performing platforms and optimise capital allocation across the portfolio. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our diversified model, with broad-based growth, margin expansion, and a significant uplift in profitability.

We continue to recycle capital into high-conviction opportunities, expand our global footprint, and accelerate the transformation of our platforms into globally competitive businesses. With a disciplined approach and strong liquidity, we are well-positioned to sustain momentum and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Strategic Developments in Q1 2026

IHC’s growth in Q1 2026 was reinforced by a series of strategic acquisitions, platform expansions, and landmark transactions:

Landmark Collaboration with U.S. DFC : IHC entered a strategic collaboration with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to mobilize global capital and support investments across emerging markets.



: IHC entered a strategic collaboration with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to mobilize global capital and support investments across emerging markets. Approval of UAE Dirham-Backed Stablecoin DDSC: IHC, Sirius International Holding, and First Abu Dhabi Bank received Central Bank approval for DDSC, enabling institutional payments, settlement, and trade flows.



IHC, Sirius International Holding, and First Abu Dhabi Bank received Central Bank approval for DDSC, enabling institutional payments, settlement, and trade flows. Strategic Investment in India’s Sammaan Capital : IHC completed the acquisition of 26.7% stake in Sammaan Capital for USD 600 million, strengthening its presence in India’s financial sector.



: IHC completed the acquisition of 26.7% stake in Sammaan Capital for USD 600 million, strengthening its presence in India’s financial sector. Global Strategic Partnership with IFZA: IHC and IFZA announced a partnership at the World Economic Forum 2026 to co-develop next-generation free zones and economic platforms.



IHC and IFZA announced a partnership at the World Economic Forum 2026 to co-develop next-generation free zones and economic platforms. 2PointZero’s Investment in WHOOP : 2PointZero Group invested in WHOOP’s Series G financing, strengthening its presence in the consumer and wellness sectors.



: 2PointZero Group invested in WHOOP’s Series G financing, strengthening its presence in the consumer and wellness sectors. Expansion into U.S. Energy Infrastructure : ePointZero signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Traverse Midstream Partners for USD 2.25 billion, expanding its presence in global gas infrastructure.



: ePointZero signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Traverse Midstream Partners for USD 2.25 billion, expanding its presence in global gas infrastructure. Long-Term LNG Supply Agreement : IRH Global Trading signed a 20-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, securing 1 MTPA of supply and strengthening its global energy portfolio.



: IRH Global Trading signed a 20-year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, securing 1 MTPA of supply and strengthening its global energy portfolio. Expansion in the European Packaging Sector : 2PointZero Group acquired a 60.8% stake in ISEM Packaging Group, strengthening its presence across European luxury and consumer markets.



: 2PointZero Group acquired a 60.8% stake in ISEM Packaging Group, strengthening its presence across European luxury and consumer markets. Strategic Expansion in African Microfinance: Beltone Capital acquired a 100% stake in Baobab Bank, strengthening its presence across African microfinance markets.



Beltone Capital acquired a 100% stake in Baobab Bank, strengthening its presence across African microfinance markets. Advancement in Maritime Defence Technologies: Al Seer Marine expanded its strategic partnership with L3Harris Technologies to develop next-generation maritime unmanned systems.

Global Engagement and ESG Impact

IHC continued to strengthen its global presence, sustainability leadership, and social impact in the first quarter of the year:

IHC ranked second in Forbes Middle East’s 100 Most Valuable Companies 2026, alongside multiple Group portfolio companies.



IHC ranked #1 on TIME Magazine’s Arabia’s Growth Leaders 2026 list, reflecting its strong growth and financial performance.



IHC participated in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos through IHC House, hosting a series of programmes and events alongside its key subsidiaries. The Group also engaging with global leaders to advance strategic partnerships and reinforce its role as a catalyst for international investment and economic cooperation.



IHC and Global Citizen announced a multi-year partnership at the World Economic Forum in Davos, supporting global advocacy on poverty, youth empowerment, and sustainability.



Aldar was appointed Exclusive Real Estate Partner for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, showcasing low-carbon construction innovations and advancing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.



Emirates Driving Company achieved Diamond-tier classification at ADSW 2026, advancing EV infrastructure and AI-driven mobility solutions.



Burjeel Holdings launched the UAE’s first Adult Critical Care Nursing Residency Program, strengthening healthcare workforce development and Emiratisation.



NMDC Group and NMDC Energy received Gold-tier recognition at ADSW 2026 for sustainability across marine, energy transition, and biodiversity initiatives.



Esyasoft was recognised by the World Economic Forum as the UAE’s third unicorn, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for energy innovation and advanced technology.

Outlook



Building on a strong start to 2026, IHC remains focused on sustaining growth momentum through disciplined capital allocation, continued portfolio optimisation, and targeted global expansion. The Group will continue to prioritise high-performing platforms, scale its presence across strategic sectors, and deepen integration across its Dynamic Value Networks to unlock further value.

With strong earnings momentum, expanding investment activity, and a resilient balance sheet, IHC is well-positioned to navigate evolving global market conditions while capitalising on emerging opportunities across technology, infrastructure, financial services, and consumer sectors. The Group’s focus remains on enhancing operational performance, accelerating platform transformation, and delivering consistent long-term value for shareholders.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC is the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 855 billion equivalent to approximately USD 233 billion. IHC represents a new generation of investors, with a portfolio spanning more than 1,300 subsidiaries across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating opportunities that are often greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve and making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East

IHC@edelmansmithfield.com

+971 50 973 1173