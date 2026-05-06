MUSCAT – Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, has announced the relocation of its Al Hambar branch to Al Ghail, adjacent to the car dealerships along the main road in the Wilayat of Sohar. The move underscores the bank’s commitment to strengthening customer engagement and expanding access to Sharia-compliant banking services.

The relocation forms part of Dhofar Islamic’s broader strategy to enhance the customer experience by positioning its branches in more accessible and convenient locations. The new Al Ghail branch offers a modern banking environment tailored to the needs of both individual and business customers, providing a comprehensive suite of Islamic banking products, including financing solutions, savings products, and retail and corporate banking services.

Khalil bin Juma Al-Maslihi, Head of Branch Network at Dhofar Islamic, said the relocation reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts to develop and optimise its branch network in line with its strategic vision to strengthen its footprint across the Sultanate. He emphasised that Dhofar Islamic remains committed to delivering high-quality banking services grounded in reliability and full adherence to Islamic Sharia principles.

The new branch is staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to offering tailored banking advice and services that meet evolving customer expectations. It is designed to provide innovative, Sharia-compliant financial solutions while supporting economic and social development in the Wilayat of Sohar.

Dhofar Islamic has expanded its network to more than 30 branches across Oman’s governorates, enabling it to deliver a wide range of banking solutions to diverse customer segments, including children and minors, youth, women, entrepreneurs, and holders of Al Rifaa and Al Riadah cards.

The bank continues to keep pace with rapid developments in the Islamic banking sector by introducing innovative products and services that combine modern banking practices with strict Sharia compliance. This is complemented by a growing focus on digital transformation, including enhanced mobile banking applications and electronic payment solutions, aimed at delivering a seamless, efficient, and customer-centric banking experience.