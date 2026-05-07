Egypt’s State-Owned Enterprises Unit has set a 31 May deadline for 12 temporarily listed state companies to appoint external auditors, independent financial advisers and investment banks, CEO Hashem El Sayed told Zawya.

Firms have up to six months to meet regulatory and transaction requirements if they opt for temporary listings.



The timeline effectively compresses the early stages of potential IPOs into a three-week window, during which companies are expected to finalise advisory mandates, advance due diligence, and begin preparing offering documentation.



The government had previously aimed to temporarily list 20 companies by the end of April but has so far admitted 12 firms in two batches. Despite the accelerated preparatory steps, no major state IPO has been completed in 2026, highlighting the gap between announced timelines and deal execution.



The May-end deadline now serves as an early test of whether Egypt can transition from pipeline development to delivering transactions, with further delays potentially pushing offerings into the next fiscal year.

(Reporting by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com