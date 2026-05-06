Cairo: Gemini Africa celebrated the conclusion of the third round of its Incubation Program for startups in Upper Egypt, through the final “Demo Day.” The event brought together a distinguished group of entrepreneurs, strategic partners, investors, and the program’s donor organizations, the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and Mars – Galaxy.

The third cycle of the program saw wide participation from startups across six governorates in Upper Egypt (Minya, Assiut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, and Aswan). Out of 600 applicants, 111 joined the training program designed to empower founders of startups and MSMEs with social impact. The program provided specialized training, mentorship, and access to funding and market opportunities, contributing to inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Notably, women’s participation reached 54%, reflecting the program’s commitment to women empowerment and their role in economic development.

This event marked the conclusion of a comprehensive journey of capacity building over several months. By the end of the program, 19 startups qualified to pitch before an expert jury panel, where they were assessed based on their ability to present innovative, impactful, and scalable solutions with measurable social impact.

The competition concluded with the selection of the top three winning startups, receiving total prizes worth EGP 210,000. First place was awarded to “Insight Learn”, an inclusive education startup offering a patented innovative learning approach that uses small 3D models to represent numbers and letters geometrically. This method supports both visually impaired and sighted children by making learning more interactive, sensory, and accessible. Second place went to “iBIKIA”, a tech-enabled waste management startup aiming to make recycling easier, more engaging, and accessible to households through its mobile application. Third place was awarded to “Pottery Hub”, a startup focused on reviving pottery heritage in Upper Egypt by integrating artificial intelligence with traditional crafts. Its platform provides AI-powered design tools that help artisans enhance product quality, while partnerships with local workshops reduce costs, increase production capacity, and create real employment opportunities for youth.

The Gemini Upper Egypt Incubation Program was launched in 2021 under the name “Uplift for Upper Egypt,” through a partnership between Gemini Africa and the Sawiris Foundation. It has since evolved into one of the leading integrated development programs supporting social entrepreneurship in the region, offering innovative solutions based on a deep understanding of local market needs. The current cycle is further supported by Mars – Galaxy, as part of its global commitment to empowering women and supporting sustainable business development.

In this context, Ms. Laila Hosny, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation, stated:

“The Foundation strongly believes in the power of social entrepreneurship to deliver innovative solutions that meet both market and community needs. In light of ongoing global economic challenges, we remain committed to empowering local entrepreneurs, particularly those from economically and geographically marginalized communities, helping them overcome barriers to market entry and drive meaningful social mobility. Our continued support for this program coincides with the Sawiris Foundation’s 25th anniversary, marking a long-standing journey of advancing inclusive and sustainable development in Egypt. We are proud to be a partner in the success of this pioneering program, which contributes to job creation and inclusive growth.”

Eng. Adly Thoma, CEO of Gemini Africa and Founder of CinemaTech, said: “Since the program’s launch, our vision has been clear: to empower social entrepreneurs—especially youth and women in Upper Egypt—to become true drivers of change within their communities. This goes beyond delivering innovative solutions to achieving tangible improvements in their socioeconomic conditions. Over the past four years, we have witnessed this vision come to life, with our startups achieving remarkable milestones, from securing awards and investments to gaining local and international recognition.

He added: “At Gemini Africa, we do not simply support startups; we build integrated ecosystems that drive development from within. By connecting entrepreneurs and fostering strong local networks, we create sustainable pathways for growth. The third cycle clearly reflects this direction, with more mature startups, broader impact, and stronger networks—demonstrating our ability to move from supporting individuals to building a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem in Upper Egypt.”

Ms. Sally El Guindi, General Manager of Mars Egypt, stated: “Empowering women is a core pillar of Mars’ sustainability strategy and its commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact in communities. Through the Galaxy brand, we aim to support women entrepreneurs in Upper Egypt in realizing their ambitions and expanding their businesses, ultimately benefiting them, their families, and their communities.”

The event underscores the vital role of partnerships between the private sector and development organizations in fostering a supportive environment for entrepreneurship in Upper Egypt, enabling promising ideas to transform into impactful businesses that drive both economic and social progress.