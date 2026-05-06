Advanced seismic imaging and reservoir modeling technologies aim to improve efficiency, decision-making, and hydrocarbon discovery and recovery rates

Largest high-performance computing infrastructure in Aramco’s history supports digital transformation and reinforces energy sector leadership

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and solutions by stc, a leading enabler in digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region, are collaborating to deploy a next-generation high-performance supercomputer, as part of Aramco’s ongoing digital transformation efforts. The initiative aims to boost Aramco’s Upstream computing capabilities in hydrocarbon discovery and recovery and will be the largest deployment of computing infrastructure in Aramco’s history. This collaboration marks a major leap in Aramco’s digital transformation, positioning the company at the forefront of computational power in the energy sector.

The new supercomputer will serve as a critical enabler for Aramco’s Upstream operations, enabling advanced seismic data processing and large-scale reservoir modeling and simulation. Designed to handle immense data volumes with high speed and precision, this powerful system will have seven times more compute capacity than is currently available for Aramco’s Upstream operations. By significantly enhancing seismic imaging and reservoir simulation capabilities, the new supercomputer aims to redefine the speed and accuracy of hydrocarbon discovery and recovery, maximize recovery rates from existing fields across Saudi Arabia, and extend field longevity.

Abdul Hameed A. Al-Dughaither, Aramco Executive Vice President of EXPEC & Drilling, said: “Aramco’s digital evolution is redefining what is possible for hydrocarbon exploration and reservoir management. With this next-generation supercomputer, being deployed through our strategic collaboration with solutions by stc, we aim to set a new standard in computational excellence. This milestone underscores our focus on harnessing advanced technologies to drive performance by unlocking new reserves, optimizing recovery rates, and identifying new ways to capture value.”

Omer Alnomany, solutions by stc Chief Executive Officer, said: "This collaboration represents a strategic step toward empowering the energy sector by leveraging the latest high-performance computing capabilities. It supports the acceleration of seismic data processing and improves the efficiency of exploration and production operations. Through this partnership, solutions by stc continues to strengthen its role in developing advanced digital infrastructure that enhances operational reliability, supports digital transformation goals, and increases the operational value of the Kingdom's energy sector.”

The $372.5 million (SAR 1.4 bn) project includes the deployment of a supercomputer tailored to support both seismic interpretation and reservoir modeling activities. Leveraging advanced technologies from global leaders in high-performance computing, the project aims to provide Aramco with a competitive advantage in data-intensive Upstream operations.

The system is planned to be delivered by early 2027 and is expected to be a cornerstone of Aramco’s digital leadership in the global energy sector. solutions by stc will deploy this infrastructure and provide software support and managed services. This project showcases collaboration with solutions by stc to advance Aramco’s high-performance computing capabilities, ultimately helping to meet growing global energy demands and reinforcing the company’s position as one of the world's most reliable energy providers.

Aramco Contact Information

Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

solutions by stc Contact Information

Email: PR@solutions.com.sa

X: @solutions_bystc

Website: solutions by stc

About solutions by stc

solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and the region. It provides innovative technical solutions for both the public and private sectors to build a more efficient and sustainable digital future. As part of the stc Group, the company continues its strategic role in empowering the digital economy and contributing to the development of national projects with a long-term impact across the Kingdom and the region.

Official website: https://solutions.com.sa