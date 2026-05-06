Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to delivering customer-centric, Sharia-compliant solutions that enhance value, Bank Nizwa, the most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has launched its Q2 2026 financing campaign, titled ‘Made for Your Vibe’. Running until 30 June 2026, the campaign reflects the bank’s deep understanding of customer aspirations, offering competitive profit rates starting from 3.49% across its retail financing solutions, including auto, personal, and home finance. Additionally, customers can benefit from complimentary new credit cards with exclusive privileges.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Officer at Bank Nizwa remarked, “At Bank Nizwa, we remain committed to designing purposeful and innovative solutions that respond to the evolving needs of our customers while delivering meaningful value. This campaign reflects our ongoing dedication to transparent, Sharia-compliant offerings that encourage responsible financial decisions and enable customers to enhance their everyday lives through considered lifestyle upgrades. Our vision is to remain a trusted financial partner, empowering individuals to achieve their essential life goals in alignment with their values and beliefs.”

Leveraging the Islamic principle of ‘Murabaha’, Bank Nizwa’s Auto Finance ensures that every customer enjoys a clear and transparent journey toward vehicle ownership. The product offers competitive, fixed profit rates and manageable repayment schedules up to 10 years. In a move to provide maximum convenience, the bank extends these solutions to both employees as well as entrepreneurs. Customers can choose between salary transfer or the Direct Debit Mandate (DDM) facility (without salary transfer). Customers can visit any branch to benefit from the state of the art digital system to finish their auto finance request on the same day with Bank Nizwa.

Recognizing homeownership as a cornerstone of family stability, Bank Nizwa’s Home Finance provides comprehensive coverage for land purchase, construction, and the acquisition of ready-to-move-in properties. With flexible tenures reaching up to 25 years and an accelerated approval process, the bank makes the transition into a new home faster and more efficient. This solution is deeply rooted in the bank’s sustainability strategy, focusing on long-term value creation and clear, upfront terms for all homeowners.

To support the diverse lifestyle needs of both Omani citizens and expatriates, Bank Nizwa’s Personal Finance offers a robust solution for financing goods and services. With fixed profit rates and tenures of up to 10 years, this product allows customers to meet their immediate financial needs—without the burden of a down payment. This offering reflects the bank’s dedication to providing ethical financing outcomes that align with the personal ambitions and well-being of its customers.

Bank Nizwa continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Islamic financial partner by consistently introducing solutions that are both innovative and customer-focused. By maintaining a clear balance between competitiveness and transparency, the bank upholds its commitment to responsible financing, ensuring its offerings remain closely aligned with the evolving needs and aspirations of its customers.