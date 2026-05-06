The contract forms part of a larger drive from EDGE to integrate and rapidly grow the advanced capabilities of the UAE’s manufacturing industry

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, through its smart weapon systems producer, HALCON, has awarded a contract to Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), an Abu Dhabi-based manufacturing company specialising in the design and production of world-class cable and tactical harness solutions, to manufacture and supply high-technology cable harness assemblies. The contract to provide mission-critical subsystems that enable power distribution, signal transmission, and system integration across a weapon’s architecture, highlights EDGE’s commitment to enabling growth opportunities across the UAE’s industrial sector.

Witnessed in the presence of H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, and H.E. Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Director General, Planning and Procurement Directorate, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the contract was signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, and Rashid Al Mutawaa, Board Member, ECCI.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “In line with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s national industrial strategy to raise the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031, we are achieving sovereignty in the production of systems that play a direct role in safeguarding the UAE. Our close collaboration with ECCI represents a significant step towards integrating local suppliers into the UAE’s advanced defence ecosystem, and paves the way for further opportunities in fostering a resilient supply chain while generating in-country value.”

Rashid Al Mutawaa, Co-founder and Board Member, ECCI, said: “We highly value the continued trust placed in us by EDGE and their leadership in advancing the UAE’s vision for sovereign and advanced manufacturing. This engagement reflects a strategic partnership focused on building capabilities of national importance, strengthening local supplier integration, and advancing the UAE’s sovereign manufacturing ambitions. At ECCI, we are fully aligned with the vision of EDGE and the UAE leadership, and remain committed to strengthening in-country capabilities and ensuring consistent, high-quality execution of mission-critical subsystems.”

Announced at Make It In The Emirates 2026, the contract is the latest development in EDGE’s ongoing investment to advance sovereign industrial capabilities and generate in-country value (ICV) through local partnerships.

Attendees of MIITE 2026 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at Stand #7-EN33 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 7 May 2026.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About ECCI

Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI) is a UAE-based manufacturer specialising in high-reliability cable harness and interconnect solutions for defence and advanced technology applications.

ECCI is focused on supporting the UAE’s sovereign manufacturing priorities through advanced manufacturing capabilities, while adhering to globally competitive standards of quality, reliability, and performance. ECCI collaborates closely with national and international partners to deliver mission-critical subsystems and contribute to long-term industrial growth and in-country value creation.

For more information, visit www.ecci.a