Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading public and private sector entities at ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ (MIITE 2026), reinforcing its commitment to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and support the growth and competitiveness of SMEs as key contributors to the national economy.

The MoUs were signed with Etihad Airways, Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and Rotana Hotel Management Corporation. These agreements aim to establish collaborative frameworks through practical programmes and initiatives designed to enable SMEs to access procurement opportunities and integrate into supply chains across key sectors.

Under the agreement with Etihad Airways, the national carrier will participate in the ‘Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme,’ one of KFED’s initiatives aimed at connecting national enterprises with major organisations, by creating sustainable procurement opportunities for qualified companies and facilitating their integration into supply chains.

Meanwhile, the MoU with Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) outlines a collaborative framework aimed at empowering startups through mentorship, capacity building, knowledge exchange, and the organisation of events and workshops. The collaboration will also provide entrepreneurs with access to laboratories and shared workspaces, while supporting incubation and business acceleration programmes, particularly for student-led ventures.

The MoU with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) establishes a comprehensive framework to support startups through mentorship, consultations, capacity building, research support, and knowledge exchange. The collaboration will also facilitate entrepreneurs’ participation in events and provide access to the university’s specialised facilities, business incubators, and accelerator programmes.

In addition, the MoU with Rotana Hotel Management Corporation seeks to strengthen cooperation in empowering SMEs by expanding access to procurement and contracting opportunities, encouraging the engagement of local suppliers, and promoting knowledge exchange between both parties.

These MoUs reflect KFED’s strategy to establish an integrated model for empowering national enterprises by combining access to funding with knowledge-sharing and connecting innovation to viable market opportunities. This approach strengthens the capacity of SMEs to scale and expand both locally and internationally. Through its strategic partnerships and specialised programmes, KFED continues to unlock new prospects for entrepreneurs and enable their integration into value chains, contributing to the development of a more diversified and sustainable economy in Abu Dhabi.

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