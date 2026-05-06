KEZAD is a key priority as the location for ISEM’s regional manufacturing hub serving the UAE and wider GCC, with next steps to be determined soon

European-standard packaging hub for perfume, beauty, luxury gifting, and confectionery across the UAE and GCC

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 2PointZero Group (ADX: 2POINTZERO), a leading Abu Dhabi-based investment holding firm, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISEM Packaging S.r.l. (“ISEM”), the Italy-headquartered packaging manufacturer, and KEZAD Group (“KEZAD”), part of AD Ports Group to explore the establishment of a regional packaging manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed at the Make it in the Emirates forum at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, reflecting the alignment of the proposed facility with the United Arab Emirates’ industrial strategy and the In-Country Value (“ICV”) framework administered by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. Through the MoU, the companies will collaborate to define the operational, regulatory, and technical requirements for a new packaging facility within KEZAD. Developed according to European standards, the plant will produce high-end packaging for the region’s thriving perfume, beauty, luxury gifting, and confectionery customers in both the UAE and across the GCC.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero, said: "This MoU is about more than a manufacturing facility. It is about building real industrial capacity within the UAE. ISEM brings European quality standards that are recognised by the world's leading consumer brands. Anchoring that capability in Abu Dhabi, within KEZAD's industrial ecosystem, means we are contributing directly to in-country value and creating supply chain infrastructure that serves the UAE for the long term."

KEZAD is a key priority as the location for the proposed facility, with next steps to be determined soon. KEZAD would serve as ISEM’s regional manufacturing hub for the UAE and wider Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) markets.

Mohamed Al Khader, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, said: “High-end packaging is a specialised manufacturing segment that requires precision, skilled production, reliable infrastructure and close access to customers. This MoU reflects the growing confidence in Abu Dhabi as a competitive base for high-value industrial activity, and in KEZAD as an integrated platform where global manufacturers can establish, scale and serve regional markets with greater speed and efficiency. We look forward to working with 2PointZero and ISEM as they assess the requirements for a regional facility that can strengthen local supply chains, support in-country value and add new capability to the UAE’s manufacturing base.”

ISEM, headquartered in Trecate, Italy, is a leading European manufacturer of packaging, serving global luxury, beauty and confectionery clients to internationally recognised quality standards including LVMH, Kiko, Gucci, L’Oréal, Puig, and Coty Lancaster. The proposed Abu Dhabi facility would extend ISEM’s European operating model to the GCC region for the first time, enabling shorter lead times and locally manufactured supply for regional customers.

Francesco Pintucci, CEO of ISEM Packaging Group, said: “A regional manufacturing presence is the right next step for ISEM. The UAE and wider GCC have become an increasingly important market for our customers in luxury, beauty and confectionery. Establishing local manufacturing capability — with KEZAD currently under active consideration as the location — would allow us to better serve regional demand while maintaining the European quality standards that define our brand.”

The MoU is non-binding and reflects the Parties’ mutual intent to progress the opportunity through subsequent definitive agreements, subject to internal approvals and the confirmation of KEZAD as the selected location.

As an official Enablement Partner of MIITE 2026, 2PointZero is showcasing six of its subsidiaries from across the Energy and Consumer sectors at the exhibition. Hosted within the IHC Pavilion, this presence underscores the group’s commitment to advanced AI technology as a primary driver of operational excellence. By integrating these innovative solutions into its diversified portfolio, 2PointZero continues to sharpen its decision-making and foster sustainable, long-term value creation.

About 2PointZero Group

​​​​​​2PointZero Group PJSC is a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer, two multi-trillion-dollar sectors that power everyday life and form the foundation of the new economy. Its AI-enabled, diversified portfolio is built for efficiency, synergy, and compounding returns.

Anchored by market-leading businesses, 2PointZero drives sustainable growth through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and digital integration, creating a resilient platform that delivers sustained performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.2PointZero.com

About KEZAD

​​​​KEZAD Group, a member of AD Ports Group, is the largest integrated economic zone operator in the United Arab Emirates. Through the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), the Group develops and operates purpose-built industrial clusters with world-class infrastructure, regulatory facilitation and access to the wider Abu Dhabi industrial ecosystem, supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy and the In-Country Value framework.

For more information, visit www.kezadgroup.com

About ISEM Packaging Group

ISEM Packaging Group is a European leader in packaging, serving beauty, fashion, nutraceuticals and more. With roots dating back to 1949, the group unites historic Italian and Spanish firms recognised as distinctive leaders in their respective markets - including ISEM, Grafiche Bramucci, Industrial Pack, Bartoli, Sacchettificio Toscano and, most recently, EGISA – and operates 11 highly automated plants with advanced robotics assembly across more than 100,000 m² to deliver integrated, full-service solutions in rigid boxes, folding cartons, silk paper, cotton dustbags and co-packing services to blue chip clients. Certified as a Benefit Corporation, B-Corp and Ecovadis Gold rated, ISEM embeds ESG principles, sustainability, social impact and full traceability into every process, as outlined in its Sustainability Report. Blending artisanal craftsmanship with industrial scale, ISEM delivers distinctive, high-value packaging that strengthens brand identity and confirms its role as a trusted partner to leading global clients.

For more information, visit www.isempackaginggroup.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wassim El Jurdi

2PointZero Group

E: wassim@2PointZero.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: rkhattar@webershandwick.com