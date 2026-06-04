Muscat, Oman – Isuzu Oman further strengthened its long-standing association with Budget Rent a Car, an OHI Group company, through a key handover ceremony held recently at the Isuzu Showroom in Wattayah. The occasion marked the delivery of 125 units of Isuzu D‑MAX pick-ups and MU‑X SUVs, reinforcing a successful partnership that has flourished over the past 15 years.

The significant fleet expansion reflects Budget Rent a Car’s continued confidence in the performance, durability and operational efficiency of the Isuzu D-MAX. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of rental and commercial applications, the D-MAX has consistently proven its strength, reliability and cost-effectiveness, making it a preferred choice for fleet operators across Oman.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both organizations. Representing Budget Rent a Car were Mr. Benty Jose, General Manager, and Mr. Fahad Ahmed Al Balushi, Fleet Manager. From Isuzu Oman, the Head of Sales and Marketing, along with senior managers and staff members, were present to commemorate the milestone and reaffirm the strength of the collaboration.

With a total fleet size of 280 vehicles, Budget Rent a Car has consistently relied on Isuzu to support its operational requirements across the Sultanate. Over the past 15 years, the partnership has grown into a strong strategic alliance built on trust, performance consistency and dependable aftersales support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Benty Jose, General Manager of Budget Rent a Car, said:

“Our 15-year association with Isuzu is a testament to the brand’s quality, reliability and professional support. The Isuzu D-MAX continues to deliver outstanding performance and durability across our rental operations. The consistency in vehicle performance and the strong aftersales backing give us the confidence to expand our fleet with Isuzu, and we look forward to continuing this long-term partnership.”

The Head of Sales and Marketing at Isuzu Oman commented:

“We are proud to celebrate 15 years of collaboration with Budget Rent a Car. The handover of 125 Isuzu D-MAX units underscores the trust and confidence they place in our vehicles and our service network. At Isuzu, our commitment extends beyond supplying high-quality vehicles; we remain dedicated to delivering excellent aftersales service and comprehensive support across Oman. It is particularly rewarding to see valued customers return to further strengthen their fleets with Isuzu vehicles, reflecting the reliability of our products and the strength of our partnership.”

Isuzu Oman continues to play a vital role in supporting fleet operators and businesses with vehicles engineered for durability, fuel efficiency and operational dependability. The Isuzu D-MAX remains one of the most trusted pick-ups in the market, known for its rugged performance, low total cost of ownership and suitability for diverse commercial and rental applications.

The continued collaboration between Isuzu Oman and Budget Rent a Car highlights a shared commitment to operational excellence, service quality and sustained business growth, further reinforcing Isuzu’s position as a trusted fleet partner in Oman.

About OTE Group

OTE Group is a well-established Omani conglomerate with diversified business interests, including a strong presence in the automotive sector. As the exclusive distributor of Isuzu vehicles in the Sultanate, the Group operates a comprehensive network of sales and service facilities designed to deliver seamless customer support. Through its focus on quality, operational excellence and long-term customer relationships, OTE Group continues to provide dependable mobility solutions that support businesses and contribute to Oman’s ongoing development.