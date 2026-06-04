Zoom launched its AI Productivity Suite to help teams move from conversations to completion without losing context. The suite includes Zoom Canvas (formerly Zoom Docs), Zoom Slides, Zoom Sheets, and Zoom Paper, all powered by Zoom AI and built to support Zoom’s vision of becoming a system of action for modern work. AI Productivity Suite was initially announced at Enterprise Connect as part of that vision.

Most productivity software starts with a blank document. Zoom starts with the conversation that's already happened, so there’s less tool-hopping and context reconstruction and more moving work forward.

Zoom’s AI Productivity Suite is designed to help teams finish the work that meetings create. By understanding what was discussed, decided, and shared across meetings, calls, and chats, the AI Productivity Suite helps users generate deliverables that stay connected to the original conversation, from proposals and reports to spreadsheets and presentations.

“Today’s AI tools can capture conversations or generate content, but they often lack the full context of people’s conversations across meetings, chat, email, and in-person,” said Russell Dicker, chief product officer at Zoom. “Zoom was built from the conversation out, which gives our AI a unique understanding of what teams discussed, what decisions were made, and what needs to happen next. The AI Productivity Suite helps teams move from conversations to completion by turning meeting context into actionable work, without forcing users to reconstruct information across disconnected tools.

Use Zoom Canvas to help turn conversations into completed work.

Built to keep work connected to conversations

Unlike standalone AI tools that generate disconnected outputs, Zoom’s AI Productivity Suite keeps work tied to the conversations and decisions behind it.

The suite includes:

Zoom Canvas: Formerly Zoom Docs, Canvas expands beyond collaborative documents into a workspace designed to keep conversations and executions connected by turning meeting insights into docs, project trackers, wikis, and collaborative workspaces.

Zoom Slides: Generates presentations directly from meeting content or prompts, so teams can collaborate and share ideas visually without starting from a blank deck.

Zoom Sheets: Builds spreadsheets and analysis from meeting data and natural language prompts, turning raw information into insights without manual setup.

Zoom Paper: Creates and refines documents with AI drafting, editing, and formatting assistance, helping teams produce professional reports in less time.

Across the suite, teams can:

Get context-aware results that understand what was discussed in meetings, calls, and chats, generating accurate, relevant outputs.

Create deliverables that connect back to the source conversation, so teams can see where the work came from and why decisions were made.

Have updates incorporated in real time with AI that keeps plans and documents current as decisions evolve, without manual syncing.

Create, edit, and collaborate inside Zoom without switching tools or losing focus, and export to Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, or PDF formats for easy workflow integration.

Work with the format you are familiar with, meaning Zoom Paper, Zoom Slides, and Zoom Sheets are compatible with .docx, .pptx, and .xlsx, respectively.

Zoom Paper leverages AI to prevent users from having to start with a blank page.

Designed for professional services and growing teams

The AI Productivity Suite is built for people who turn conversations into client deliverables every day, including consultants, agencies, financial advisors, and small business teams. These users often spend hours reformatting notes, writing proposals, and updating reports.

With the AI Productivity Suite, teams can turn a discovery call into a polished proposal or presentation within minutes, create reports grounded in the actual meeting context, and keep project plans automatically updated as priorities shift.

Zoom's suite automates that busywork so they can focus on strategy, creativity, and client relationships

Zoom Slides generates visual presentations before, during, and after meetings.

AI that finishes what the meeting started

Most AI tools stop at summaries. Zoom's AI Productivity Suite goes further, helping teams turn those summaries into finished work. By grounding AI in real conversations, Zoom eliminates the need to start from scratch, reduces context switching, and keeps every deliverable connected to the decisions that shaped it.

The AI Productivity Suite is included with a ZoomMate subscription and is also available as a standalone offering or add-on for $10 per user per month with AI credits included.