In the mesmerizing coastal city of Umluj, where the pristine white sand beaches meet the turquoise waters of the Red Sea, Waves Hotel stands as a beacon of exceptional hospitality. The hotel takes great pride in its diverse team of Saudi employees, who have embraced the opportunity to work in the hospitality industry with enthusiasm and dedication. From skilled baristas and waitstaff in F&B to the efficient housekeeping, reception, reservation, accounting, kitchen, banquet and human resources teams, Waves Hotel's Saudi employees have demonstrated remarkable resilience, eagerness to learn, and rapid progress.

The Vision Behind Waves Hotel:

Born and raised in Umluj, Mr. Lafi Al Faydi has always envisioned transforming his hometown into a thriving tourism and hospitality hub. Inspired by the 2030 vision of Crown Prince HRH Mohammed Bin Salman and the city's constant evolution, Mr. Al Faydi set out to create an iconic attraction that would provide unparalleled service and attention to detail. Waves Hotel, a luxurious beachfront property, not only offers a world-class service but also serves as a catalyst for local employment and sustainable tourism practices.

Mr. Lafi Al Faydi recognized the untapped potential within the local Saudi population to contribute to the tourism and hospitality industry. Leveraging the resources available in Umluj City, he set out to encourage his fellow residents to explore career opportunities in this thriving sector. Supported by the government's commitment to fostering local talent, Mr. Al Faydi's efforts were embraced and celebrated. In 2022 the pre-opening ceremony of Waves Hotel received an honorary presence from HRH Prince Fahd bin Sultan, the Prince of Tabuk province, further solidifying the hotel's significance in the community.

Empowering the Saudi Workforce:

Waves Hotel takes immense pride in its Saudi workforce, consisting of both men and women who have embraced the opportunity to work in the hospitality industry. Many of these individuals had never worked in hotels before, yet their perseverance and eagerness to learn have been truly remarkable. The hotel celebrates the accomplishments of its Saudi baristas, with Saudi ladies mastering over 20 coffee variations, and its Saudi waitstaff, who have received glowing reviews for their exceptional service.

“Waves Hotel's commitment to empowering the local community aligns with the Saudi government's vision, and the hotel serves as a testament to the remarkable talent and potential within the country,” said Eng Faris Al Faydi, the CEO of Blue Waves Hospitality.

Mr. Lafi Al Faydi remained steadfast in his belief that he could create a distinctive brand that would not only benefit the local community but also pave the way for future endeavors. By establishing his own hotel, he ensured that Waves Hotel would serve as a building block for the people of Umluj, opening doors to numerous opportunities within the tourism and hospitality industry.

A Unique Beachfront Haven:

Situated on the northern edge of Umluj, adjacent to the captivating Duqm Beach and near Umluj Square, Waves Hotel boasts a prime location on King Abdullah Road, parallel to King Faisal Road. Spanning a sprawling land area of 7,331 square meters, the hotel features a main building, a parking facility accommodating up to 100 cars, and beautifully landscaped surroundings with direct access to the beach. The six-floor establishment offers a wealth of amenities, including a coffee shop, a main dining restaurant, a terrace, a pool, and a beach area on the ground floor. The mezzanine floor houses four banquet and event halls and an executive meeting room. The subsequent four floors boast a total of 152 rooms, including eight suites, 52 premier sea view accommodations, 40 deluxe sea view rooms with private balconies, and 52 standard mountain view rooms. The rooftop is crowned with a sky lounge and a state-of-the-art health club, providing guests with breathtaking panoramic views.

Conclusion:

Waves Hotel stands as an iconic testament to the vision and determination of Mr. Lafi Al Faydi, who has brought a new era of hospitality excellence to Umluj. This luxurious beachfront property offers unparalleled service and attention to detail, while its Saudi workforce showcases the country's immense talent and eagerness to excel in the hospitality industry. As Umluj continues to evolve, Waves Hotel remains a symbol of progress and a testament to the city's potential as a premier tourist destination in Saudi Arabia.

