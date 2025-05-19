Residents can enjoy a fully equipped indoor gym, jogging track, yoga deck, and padel court, swimming areas, a dog park, and cabanas – all supporting active lifestyles.

Dubai, UAE: After the successful launch of ten projects in JVC, Pantheon Development – a leading Dubai-based real estate developer is excited to introduce VOXA – an upscale residential and commercial project focused on holistic urban living situated in Dubai’s vibrant Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).

Designed for those who seek more than just a home, VOXA blends contemporary elegance, wellness-focused amenities, and prime connectivity, creating a truly immersive living experience.

VOXA places residents at the heart of Dubai’s dynamic pulse, with effortless access to Dubai Marina, Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road. Whether for work, leisure, or everyday convenience, the stunning new project ensures that the city’s premier destinations are always within reach.

VOXA offers fully furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, penthouses, office spaces, and ground-floor retail units, catering to diverse lifestyle needs. Every unit is designed with thoughtful interiors, maximising comfort, functionality, and aesthetics to create a seamless flow between work, relaxation, and entertainment.

With wellness at its core, VOXA integrates state-of-the-art amenities that promote fitness, recreation, and social connection. Residents can enjoy a fully equipped indoor gym, jogging track, yoga deck, and padel court, supporting active lifestyles.

A ‘beach’ swimming pool, Jacuzzi, cabanas, and outdoor cinema provide the perfect spaces for relaxation.

VOXA’s dedicated kids’ play area, dog park, and landscaped green spaces create a vibrant community atmosphere – meanwhile, work friendly amenities, including quiet zones and collaborative spaces, enhance productivity and flexibility for busy professionals.

“Our vision for VOXA is to create a lifestyle driven, wellness-centric community that blends luxury and practicality in one of Dubai’s most exciting locations,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development. “As the demand for experience-focused living continues to rise, VOXA is designed to meet the aspirations of today’s homebuyers who seek more than just a residence, but a lifestyle.”

VOXA presents an attractive investment opportunity in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential districts, offering a blend of luxury, prime location, and strong capital appreciation potential. With high rental yields and a flexible payment plan of 65% during the construction phase and 35% post-delivery. VOXA is poised to deliver exceptional long-term value for both buyers and investors.

With a competitive starting price of AED 639,000 the development is set for completion in Q3 2028.

About Pantheon Development

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dubai, Pantheon Development has transformed the UAE’s property market by introducing affordable luxury to the residential sector. Recognising a gap in the market, the company delivers high-quality, stylish homes that redefine value for money. Guided by its philosophy, “The Pantheon Promise,” the company prioritises quality, contemporary design, and affordability, creating vibrant communities enriched with premium amenities.

Its portfolio includes sought-after developments in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), offering thoughtfully designed residences for urban professionals, families, and investors. Pantheon Development is actively expanding, with a AED 1 billion investment in Ras Al Khaimah’s Central district. Its latest flagship, One Central RAK, is a $272-million mixed-use development that will redefine luxury in the emirate with premium residences, retail spaces, and top-tier lifestyle amenities.

www.pantheondevelopment.ae