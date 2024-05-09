Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest serving travel provider with a growing presence across the GCC, is announcing its partnership with the Vienna Tourism Board as the European city aims to attract GCC travellers in 2024. The announcement was made at ATM Dubai, the region’s leading travel industry event.

The official tourism authority of Austria’s capital is revealing record-high hotel booking figures from GCC travellers in 2023, at more than 400,000 across the year. In the first two months of 2024, the tourism entity notably saw an increase of 70% in room nights from Saudi Arabia compared to the same period last year, ranking it number one in the region in terms for stays in Vienna, followed closely by the UAE.

In the wake of record-high accommodation bookings and increased flight connectivity, the Vienna Tourist Board aims to work with one of the GCC region’s longest-serving travel providers to target its resident travellers for luxury stays across the city year-round in 2024.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure at dnata Travel, commented: “Vienna, at just over a five-hour flight time from Dubai and other GCC hotspots, is increasing in popularity from the region, as travel to Europe continues to trend. Vienna shines in the summer with pleasant temperatures perfect to explore its outdoor attractions, while it offers truly magical travel experiences in the winter with unique festive markets, and as a gateway to snow-capped adventures in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.”

Working in partnership, dnata Travel and the Vienna Tourist Board aim to showcase the best of Vienna for summer and winter travel to GCC travellers through exclusive rates, latest news and more, with a focus on luxury hotels across the city’s most popular hotspots. From dnata’s broad portfolio of hotels in Vienna, properties recommended for travel in summer 2024 include the stylish Meliá Vienna, palace-style The Amauris Vienna – Relais & Châteaux, the boutique Almanac Palais Vienna and luxurious Rosewood Vienna.

Christina Freisleben, International B2B Relations – Middle East at the Vienna Tourist Board, added: “Vienna is an ideal gateway to Europe for couples, families, and individual adventurers from the GCC. The city is celebrated for its stunning architecture, cultural wealth, and vibrant arts scene including more than 100 museums and galleries. Its culinary landscape is as diverse as its art, featuring the UNESCO heritage Vienna coffeehouse culture, traditional dishes like Sacher-Torte, and a modern dining scene with Michelin-starred restaurants.”

A current summer offer to Vienna with dnata Travel includes a four-night, five-star stay at the Meliá Vienna with daily breakfast, return flights and private airport transfers, from AED 5,575 per person.

To explore more on Vienna and dnata Travel’s latest holiday packages for travel to the trending European city, with flights and transfers included, access www.dnataTravel.com, or visit a dnata Travel retail outlet, with stores located across the GCC.

-Ends-

Contact

dnata Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com